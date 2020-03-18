Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Check New Exam Dates @sssc.gov.in

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Exam Date 2020: Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has postponed the exam the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Clerk Posts due to spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Exam was scheduled on 20, 21 and 22 March 2020. Now, Punjab & Haryana Court CPT will be held from 24 to 26 April 2020. As per official notice, “It is notified for the information of all the concerned candidates that the Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana which was earlier scheduled to be held from 20th to 22nd March, 2020 is postponed and tentatively fixed for 24th to 26th April, 2020 in view of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)”

The court will also upload the Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card in due course of time on its official website sssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their date, time, batch and venue on their Punjab & Haryana Court Clerk CPT Admit Card, once released, using their Registration ID and Password.

Punjab & Haryana High Court written test for the posts of Clerk was held on 10 November 2019 at various Examination Centers located at Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. The result for the same was released on 05 February 2020. A total of 2957 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Computer Proficiency Test.

Candidates should keep visit this page for Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Latest Updates.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Exam Date Postponed Notice