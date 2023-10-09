Purnea University Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet at purneauniversity.ac.in

Purnea University Result 2023 OUT: Purnea University declared the results for various UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com and PG 2nd on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Purnea University result PDF.

Check out the direct link to download Purnea University Result 2023 PDF here.

Purnea University Result 2023: Purnea University has recently declared the part 3 results for B.A DP, B.Sc DP, B.Com DP, and PG part 2. Purnea University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- purneauniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below.

Purnea University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Purnea University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their B.A, B.Sc, B.Com and PG results on the official website of the University- purneauniversity.ac.in.

Purnea University Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Download Purnea University Results PDF 2023

Candidates can download their Purnea University result PDF for various UG courses like B.A DP part 3, B.Sc DP part 3, B.Com DP part 3, PG part 2 online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Purnea University marksheet PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- purneauniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ section given on menu bar

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF drive will open select your college and click on the PDF link.

Step 5: Check you result

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Purnea University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Purnea University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course Result Links B.A DP Part 3 Click here B.Sc DP Part 3 Click here B.Com DP Part 3 Click here PG Part 2 Click here

Purnea University: Highlights

Purnea University located in Purnia, Bihar is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 2018 by an act of the State Legislature.

Purnea University offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, and Faculty of Commerce.