RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 103 Graduates/Diploma Engineers Post @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RailTel (RCIL) has invited online application for the 103 Graduates/Diploma Engineers Post  on its official website. Check RailTel (RCIL) recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 22, 2022 13:18 IST
RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification
RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification

RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification: RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) has invited online application for the various posts of Graduates/Diploma Engineers under apprenticeship training as per the Apprentice Act 1961(as amended in 1993 and till date). Candidates holding the required qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 04 April 2022.

 

Notification Details for RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
149905/2022/O/o/Addl.GM/P&A/CI/RCIL

Important Dates for RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 April 2022

Vacancy Details for RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification:   
Apprentice Type-Graduates/Diploma Engineers: 103 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have Full time Regular Four Years Graduation in Engineering/Technology/Full Time Regular Three Years Diploma in Engineering/Technology (from Colleges approved by AICTE) with aggregate 60% marks in stream/branch of Electronics and  Telecommunications or Telecommunications or Computer Science and Engineering or Civil Engineering or Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering or  other combination of Engineering braces where Electronics  the main branches, like Electronics and Instrumentation or Passed Sections A and B of Institution Examination of the Institute of Engineering India in above mentioned branches of engineering or Passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering India in above branches of engineering. 
Candidates are advised to check the notification PDF for details of the educational qualification for these posts.

RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification:
 

How to Apply for RailTel (RCIL) Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the link given on the notification PDF on or before 04 April 2022.

