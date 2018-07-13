RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023: Business Studies an important subject for Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce stream students. Download here the RBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus and examination scheme in pdf format.

RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the latest syllabus for the 2023 Class 12 Business Studies exam.

Business Studies (Code: 31) is a core subject in RBSE Class 12 commerce stream and plays a vital role in inculcating necessary management and business skills in students. Business Studies provides a glimpse of the know-hows and the ways to grow and manage one’s business. Business Studies is an interesting subject so students often take it lightly. However, it can end up negatively affecting the exam scores. On that note, take another look at the RBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus to ensure you have prepared all the topics. Read and download the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Business Studies syllabus and examination scheme for the 2023 exams in PDF format here.

RBSE Business Studies Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management

Nature and Significance of Management 6

Introduction, Management - concept, objectives, Characteristics, importance and Nature. Management as Science, Art and Profession. Levels of Management. Management functions, Co-ordination- The Essence of Management, Characteristics, Importance, Management in the 21st century.

Principles of Management 7

Introduction, Principles of Management- concept nature and significance. Taylor’s Scientific management- principles and techniques, Fayol’s principles of management. A Comparison-Fayol versus Taylor

Business Environment 3

Introduction, Business Environment- Meaning and importance. Dimensions of Business Environment- Economic, Social, Technological, Political and Legal. Economic Environment in India. liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation Demonetisation, .Impact of Government policy changes on business and industry

Planning 6

Introduction, Concept, importance, features and limitations of planning. Planning process. Types of Plans Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule, Programme and Budget.

Organising 8

Introduction, Meaning of Organising, Steps in the Process of Organising. Importance of organising, Organisation structure, Types of organisation structure. Formal and Informal. organisation. Delegation: elements and importance, Centralisation and Decentralisation, Importance.

Staffing 7

Introduction, Meaning, Importance of Staffing, Evolution of Human Resource Management, Staffing Process, Aspects of staffing: Recruitment, Sources of Recruitment. Internal Sources. External Sources, Selection, Training and Development: Training Methods, On the Job Methods, Off the Job Methods.

Directing 8

Introduction, Meaning and importance of Directing, Principles of Directing, Elements of Direction, Supervision, Importance of Supervision, Motivation, Motivation Process and Importance, Maslow’s Need Hierarchy Theory of Motivation, Financial and non-financial incentives, Leadership – Features, Importance. Quality of a good Leadership Style, Communication - Elements and Importance of Communication process, Formal and Informal communication; Grapevine Network, Barriers to communication, Improving Communication Effectiveness.

Controling 5

Introduction, Meaning ,Importance and Limitations of controlling, Relationship between planning and controlling., Control Process, Traditional and Modern Techniques of Managerial Control, Responsibility Accounting, Management Audit, Programme Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) and Critical Path method (c.p.m.).Management Information System.

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing

Financial Management 8

Introduction, Meaning of business finance, Financial management, Role and objectives of Financial Management. Financial decisions: investment, financing and dividend decisions - Factors affecting them, Financial Planning - concept and importance. Capital Structure – concept and factors affecting capital structure. Fixed and Working Capital - concept and factors affecting their requirements.

Financial Markets 7

Introduction, Financial Market Concept, Functions of Financial Markets. Money market and its instruments. Capital Markets - Primary and Secondary Market, Methods of flotation in primary market. Stock Exchange or Stock Market, Trading and Settlement Procedures, Steps of Trading and Settlement Procedures, Dematerialisation and Depositories. Working of Demat System, Depository, National Stock Exchange of India, Objectives, Market segments of NSE, BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange Lt.), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Marketing 8

Marketing management, Concept of marketing, marketing functions, marketing mix, product and classification of products. Consumer goods and their types, industrial product, Branding and characteristics of good brand name. Packaging and packaging levels, importance of packaging, functions of packaging, labelling. Price fixing, Physical Distribution and its components, Promotion, Promotion mix, Advertising, objectives of advertising. Personal selling and its features, Merits and importance of personal selling. Sales Promotion, Sales Promotion Merits and Limitations of Sales Promotion. Public relations, The role of public relations, Difference between advertising and personal selling.

Consumer Protection 7

Introduction, Importance of Consumer Protection, Legal Protection to Consumers, Consumer Protection Act, Consumer Rights, Consumer responsibilities, Consumer Protection Ways and Means, Grievance Redressal Agencies under Consumer Protection Act, Role of The Consumer Organizations and NGOs.

The prescribed books for RBSE Class 12 Business Studies course are NCERT’s Business Studies Part-I and Business Studies Part-II.

You can check and download RBSE Class 12 Business Studies syllabus 2023 PDF below.

Also Read: RBSE 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2023: Download Rajasthan Board Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus PDF