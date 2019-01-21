RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023: Physics is a core subject in class 12 science stream in Rajasthan Board and is also one of the most challenging subjects. It has a vast syllabus that you can check here and download in PDF format.

RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2023: Senior Secondary exams are fast approaching, and Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has published the syllabus for the 2023 class 12 Physics exam.

Physics is a core subject in RBSE class 12 science stream and is essential for both medical and non-medical students. The class 12 Physics syllabus is vast and covers a variety of topics. However, electricity, magnetism and optics are the main topics.

Physics is a subject that demands a good understanding of the fundamentals to succeed in the exams. But it’s also important to know which topics to prioritize the most.

Check below the Rajasthan Board class 12 physics syllabus and examination scheme for the 2023 exams and download PDF.

RBSE Physics Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks Theory 3:15 56 14 70 Practical 3:00 30 0 30

Unit Topic Marks 1 Electrostatics Chapter-1 Electric Charges And Fields 4 Chapter-2 Electrostatic Potential And Capacitance 3 2 Chapter-3 Current Electricity 5 3 Magnetic Effects Of Current And Magnetism 4 Chapter-4 Moving Charges And Magnetism Chapter-5 Magnetism And Matter 3 4 Electromagnetic Induction And Alternating Currents Chapter-6 Electromagnetic Induction 3 Chapter-7 Alternating Current 4 5 Chapter-8 Electromagnetic Waves 2 6 Optics Chapter-9 Ray Optics And Optical Instruments 7 Chapter-10 Wave Optics 5 7 Chapter-11 Dual Nature Of Radiation And Matter 4 8 Atoms And Nuclei Chapter-12 Atoms 3 Chapter-13 Nuclei 3 9 Electronic Devices 6 Chapter-14 Semiconductor Electronics:Materials, Devices And Simple Circuits Total 56

RBSE Class 12th Physics New Syllabus 2023

Chapter-1 (ELECTRIC CHARGES AND FIELDS)

Electric Charge, Conductors and Insulators, Charging by Induction, Basic Properties of Electric Charge, Coulomb’s Law, Forces between Multiple Charges, Electric Field, Electric Field Lines, Electric Flux, Electric Dipole, Dipole in a Uniform External Field, Continuous Charge Distribution, Gauss’s Law, Applications of Gauss’s Law.

Chapter-2 (ELECTROSTATIC POTENTIAL AND CAPACITANCE)

Electrostatic Potential, Potential due to a Point Charge, Potential due to an Electric Dipole, Potential due to a System of Charges, Equipotential Surfaces, Potential Energy of a System of Charges, Potential Energy in an External Field, Electrostatics of Conductors, Dielectrics and Polarisation, Capacitors and Capacitance, The Parallel Plate Capacitor, Effect of Dielectric on Capacitance, Combination of Capacitors, Energy Stored in a Capacitor.

Chapter-3 (CURRENT ELECTRICITY)

Electric Current, Electric Currents in Conductors, Ohm’s law, Drift of Electrons and the Origin of Resistivity, Limitations of Ohm’s Law, Resistivity of Various Materials, Temperature Dependence of Resistivity, Electrical Energy, Power, Combination of Resistors — Series and Parallel, Cells, emf, Internal Resistance, Cells in Series and in Parallel, Kirchhoff’s Rules, Wheatstone Bridge, Meter Bridge, Potentiometer.

Chapter-4 (MOVING CHARGES AND MAGNETISM)

Magnetic Force, Motion in a Magnetic Field, Motion in Combined Electric and Magnetic Fields, Magnetic Field due to a Current Element, Biot-Savart Law, Magnetic Field on the Axis of a Circular Current Loop, Ampere’s Circuital Law, The Solenoid and the Toroid, Force between Two Parallel Currents - the Ampere, Torque on Current Loop, Magnetic Dipole, The Moving Coil Galvanometer.

Chapter-5 (MAGNETISM AND MATTER)

The Bar Magnet, Magnetism and Gauss’s Law, The Earth’s Magnetism, Magnetisation and Magnetic Intensity, Magnetic Properties of Materials, Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets.

Chapter-6 (ELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION)

The Experiments of Faraday and Henry, Magnetic Flux, Faraday’s Law of Induction, Lenz’s Law and Conservation of Energy, Motional Electromotive Force, Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study, Eddy Currents , Inductance , AC Generator.

Chapter-7 (ALTERNATING CURRENT)

AC Voltage Applied to a Resistor, Representation of AC Current and Voltage by Rotating Vectors — Phasors, AC Voltage Applied to an Inductor, AC Voltage Applied to a Capacitor, AC Voltage Applied to a Series LCR Circuit, Power in AC Circuit: The Power Factor, LC Oscillations , Transformers.

Chapter-8 (ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES)

Displacement Current, Electromagnetic Waves , Electromagnetic Spectrum .

Chapter-9 (RAY OPTICS AND OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS)

Reflection of Light by Spherical Mirrors, Refraction, Total Internal Reflection, Refraction at Spherical Surfaces and by Lenses, Refraction through a Prism, Some Natural Phenomena due to Sunlight, Optical Instruments.

Chapter-10 (WAVE OPTICS)

Huygens Principle, Refraction and Reflection of Plane Waves using Huygens Principle, Coherent and Incoherent Addition of Waves, Interference of Light Waves and Young’s Experiment, Diffraction, Polarisation..

Chapter-11 (DUAL NATURE OF RADIATION AND MATTER)

Electron Emission, Photoelectric Effect, Experimental Study of Photoelectric Effect, Photoelectric Effect and Wave Theory of Light, Einstein’s Photoelectric Equation: Energy Quantum of Radiation, Particle Nature of Light: The Photon, Wave Nature of Matter, Davisson and Germer Experiment .

Chapter-12 (ATOMS)

Alpha-particle Scattering and Rutherford’s Nuclear Model of Atom, Atomic Spectra, Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom, The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom, De Broglie’s Explanation of Bohr’s Second Postulate of Quantisation.

Chapter-13 (NUCLEI)

Atomic Masses and Composition of Nucleus, Size of the Nucleus, Mass-Energy and Nuclear Binding Energy, Nuclear Force, Radioactivity, Nuclear Energy.

Chapter-14 (SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS: MATERIALS, DEVICES AND SIMPLE CIRCUITS)

Classification of Metals, Conductors and Semiconductors, Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor, p-n Junction, Semiconductor Diode, Application of Junction Diode as a Rectifier. Special purpose p-n junction diodes, Digital electronics and logic gates.

The prescribed books for RBSE class 12 physics course are NCERT’s Physics Part-I and Physics Part-II.

You can check the RBSE class 12 physics syllabus for both theory and practical exams and download pdf below.

