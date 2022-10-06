Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: Download @panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 Link is available on the official website i.e. panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates can check the details here.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations (BSTC), Government of Rajsthan has released the admit card for the entrance exam of D.El.Ed Course on its official website i.e. panjiyakpredeled.in. Students who have applied for BSTC D.El.Ed Course 2022 can appear in this exam along with the admit card. The link to download BSTC Admit Card is available just below:

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card Download Link

Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam is scheduled to be held on 08 October 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM for a total of 5.99 lakhs candidates. The government has allotted 33 exam centres for conducting the exam.

The official website reads, “Admit Card अभी लाइव है | Pre D.El.Ed 2022 की परीक्षा 8/10/2022 को होगी”

How to Download Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of BSTC Rajasthan - panjiyakpredeled.in
  2. Scroll down and click on ‘Candidates login’ link given under ‘For Candidates’ section
  3. Sign In using your details
  4. Download Deled Admit Card
  5. Take a print out of the admit card

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Exam Pattern

There will 200 multiple choice questions of 600 marks:

Subjects Number of Question Marks
Mental Ability 50 150
General Knowledge of Rajasthan 50 150
Teaching Aptitude, 50 150
Language Ability (English) 20 60
Language Ability (Sanskrit) for those who opted for D.EL.ED Sanskrit 30 90
Language Ability (Hindi) for those who opted for D.EL.ED Hindi 30 90

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Syllabus

 

