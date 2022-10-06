Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: Download @panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022: Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations (BSTC), Government of Rajsthan has released the admit card for the entrance exam of D.El.Ed Course on its official website i.e. panjiyakpredeled.in. Students who have applied for BSTC D.El.Ed Course 2022 can appear in this exam along with the admit card. The link to download BSTC Admit Card is available just below:
Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card Download Link
Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam is scheduled to be held on 08 October 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM for a total of 5.99 lakhs candidates. The government has allotted 33 exam centres for conducting the exam.
The official website reads, “Admit Card अभी लाइव है | Pre D.El.Ed 2022 की परीक्षा 8/10/2022 को होगी”
How to Download Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of BSTC Rajasthan - panjiyakpredeled.in
- Scroll down and click on ‘Candidates login’ link given under ‘For Candidates’ section
- Sign In using your details
- Download Deled Admit Card
- Take a print out of the admit card
Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Exam Pattern
There will 200 multiple choice questions of 600 marks:
|Subjects
|Number of Question
|Marks
|Mental Ability
|50
|150
|General Knowledge of Rajasthan
|50
|150
|Teaching Aptitude,
|50
|150
|Language Ability (English)
|20
|60
|Language Ability (Sanskrit) for those who opted for D.EL.ED Sanskrit
|30
|90
|Language Ability (Hindi) for those who opted for D.EL.ED Hindi
|30
|90
Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Syllabus