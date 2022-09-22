Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Exam Date 2022 Announced, Admit Card Expected Next Week @panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Exam Date 2022 has been announced by the BSTC on panjiyakpredeled.in. Students can check the exam date and admit card date here.

Rajasthan BSTC D.El.Ed Exam Date 2022: The Rajasthan BSTC, Government of Rajasthan has announced exam dates for the students who have applied for D.EL.Ed course. According to the notice issued by the department, Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam will be conducted on 08 October 2022 (Saturday) from 2 PM to 5 PM. Approx 5.99 lakhs candidates shall appear in the exam This exam will be organized at 2594 exam centers in the state and most of the centers have been set up in Udaipur. The least number of centres have been set up in Jaisalmer. There are 277 examination centers for 45972 students.

What is Rajasthan D.El.Ed Admit Card Date 2022 ?

The admit card link is expected to be available on the official website panjiyakpredeled.in, as per media reports. Students are required to login into the official website on admit card link in order to download Rajasthan D.El.Ed Admit Card. However, there is no official update regarding the exam. Students are required to track the official website for the latest updates.

Students will be given 200 multiple choice type questions divided equally into four parts for the following subjects Mental Ability, General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Teaching Aptitude, and Language Ability (English, Sanskrit, Hindi). Each question will contain 3 marks. No negative marking for the wrong answers, All applicants will be required to solve the English part of Sections A, B, C, and D.

Rajasthan is conducting the exam for admission to the two-year teacher education course known as D.El.Ed. A total of 25000 seats will be filled for this course in 372 institutes.

Those who complete the course will be able to apply for the teacher posts from the 1st to 5th classes.

