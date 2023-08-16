Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023: Download JPA SSAT Call Letter Here

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023 is released for Shorthand Speed Assessment Test for the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA). Check Direct Link to download RHC JPA SSAT Call Letter, Exam Date, and important information here.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023: The Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card for the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) for the Shorthand Speed Assessment Test on its official website. The candidates are directed to download and take the print of their call letter by entering their respective USER ID, Password and captcha code. No admission certificate was sent by post.

The Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023 contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam centre, and other details. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam.

Every Candidate must bring with him one of the original Photo Identity Proofs (Aadhaar Card/Driving License/ Voter ID card/ Passport/Pan Card) along with its Xerox Copy and a recent coloured photograph. The candidates are directed to mention their Roll Number on the Xerox copy of photo ID proof.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card Download Here

Here are the steps on how to download the Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2023:

Go to the official website of Rajasthan High Court, i.e., https://hcraj.nic.in/. Click on the "Recruitment" tab. Click on the ‘Admission Card’ link. Enter your user ID and password. Click on the "Login" button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and save it in a safe place.

Candidates are required to bring such Admission Card to seek the admission in the relevant examination Centre. Candidate, who does not possess the Admission Card, would not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Request for change of Examination Centre, Date & Shift of Examination shall not be entertained under any circumstances.

Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Smart Watch, Calculator, Pager or any kind of Electronic/ Communication Device, slide rule, geometry box, Bag etc. shall not be permitted within the precincts of Examination Centre. Candidates shall not bring these articles, as there is no

arrangement of safe keeping. Rajasthan High Court/ Centre Superintendent shall not be responsible for any loss/damage of these articles.

Candidates must not leave their seats until all the Shorthand Notebooks are collected by the invigilator.