Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: 72 Vacancies for Chauffer & Driver Posts, Apply Online from 31 Jul @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chauffer and Driver. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 31 July 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2020
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Chauffer - 35 Posts
- Driver - 37 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Chauffer and Driver Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Chauffer - Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board.
- Driver- Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board and having driving license.
Age Limit for Chauffer and Driver Posts - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Selection Process for Chauffer and Driver Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test & Driving Test.
How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at hcraj.nic.in on or before 31 August 2020. Candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.
Exam Fee for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020
- General/OBC/Others - Rs. 400/-
- SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 250/-
