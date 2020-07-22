Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: 72 Vacancies for Chauffer & Driver Posts, Apply Online from 31 Jul @hcraj.nic.in

How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at hcraj.nic.in on or before 31 August 2020. Candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.

How many vacancies have been announced for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020?

Rajasthan High Court is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Chauffer and Driver to fulfil 72 vacancies.

What is the age limit for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020?

The age limit required for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 is between 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms

What is the eligibility criteria for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020?

Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board and having driving license.

What are the Important Dates for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020?

The online applications for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 for Chauffer Posts from 31 July to 31 August 2020.