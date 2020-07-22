BEL Recruitment 2020 for Trainee & Project Engineer Posts, Apply @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer for SCCS SBU/Ghaziabad unit, Advanced Defence Systems - Navy(ADSN) SBU, K-FON Project, Missile Systems SBU. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date of application.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application for Trainee Engineer Posts: 2 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application for Project Engineer & Trainee Engineer for Advanced Defence Systems - Navy(ADSN) SBU: 2 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application for Project Engineer-I for SCCS SBU / Ghaziabad unit: 17 August 2020
BEL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Project Engineer -1
- ECE - 8 Posts
- Computer Science - 13 Posts
- Trainee Engineer - 5 Posts
- Trainee Engineer -1 - 20
- Project Engineer - 1 - 30 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Engineer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Project Engineer - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering from AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.
- Trainee Engineer - BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/E&T/ EEE/Telecommunication OR Mechanical.
Age Limit for Trainee and Project Engineer Posts
- Project Engineer - 28 years
- Trainee Engineer - 25 years
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to send a hard copy of the applications to the Bharat Electronics Limited before the last date.