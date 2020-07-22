BEL Recruitment 2020 for Trainee & Project Engineer Posts, Apply @bel-india.in

How many vacancies have been announced for BEL Recruitment 2020?

A total of 77 vacancies have been announced for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 out of which 51 vacancies of Project Engineer Post, 25 Vacancies for Trainee Engineer Post.

What is the age limit for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020?

To apply for Project Engineer Post, The applicant age must not be above 28 years and for Trainee Engineer, the maximum age limit is 25 years.

What is the Educational Qualification Required for BEL Recruitment 2020?

The candidate must have B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering from AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.

What is the application procedure for BEL Recruitment 2020?

To apply for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020, Candidates are required to apply through the online mode at bel-india.in. After submitting the online applications, candidates are required to submit applications through offline mode at BEL Office.