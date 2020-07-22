Study at Home
BEL Recruitment 2020 for Trainee & Project Engineer Posts, Apply @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification in engineering can apply to the posts before the last date. Check important dates, eligibility, experience, selection and other details here.

Jul 22, 2020 11:51 IST
BEL Recruitment 2020
BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer for SCCS SBU/Ghaziabad unit, Advanced Defence Systems - Navy(ADSN) SBU, K-FON Project, Missile Systems SBU. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date of application.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of application for Trainee Engineer Posts: 2 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of application for Project Engineer & Trainee Engineer for Advanced Defence Systems - Navy(ADSN) SBU: 2 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of application for Project Engineer-I for SCCS SBU / Ghaziabad unit: 17 August 2020

BEL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Project Engineer -1
  • ECE - 8 Posts
  • Computer Science - 13 Posts
  • Trainee Engineer - 5 Posts
  • Trainee Engineer -1 - 20
  • Project Engineer - 1 - 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Project Engineer - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering from AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.
  • Trainee Engineer - BE/B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/E&T/ EEE/Telecommunication OR Mechanical.

Age Limit for Trainee and Project Engineer Posts

  • Project Engineer - 28 years
  • Trainee Engineer - 25 years

Notification 1

Notification 2

Notification 3

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to send a hard copy of the applications to the Bharat Electronics Limited before the last date.

FAQ

How many vacancies have been announced for BEL Recruitment 2020?

A total of 77 vacancies have been announced for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 out of which 51 vacancies of Project Engineer Post, 25 Vacancies for Trainee Engineer Post.

What is the age limit for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020?

To apply for Project Engineer Post, The applicant age must not be above 28 years and for Trainee Engineer, the maximum age limit is 25 years.

What is the Educational Qualification Required for BEL Recruitment 2020?

The candidate must have B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering from AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.

What is the application procedure for BEL Recruitment 2020?

To apply for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020, Candidates are required to apply through the online mode at bel-india.in. After submitting the online applications, candidates are required to submit applications through offline mode at BEL Office.

