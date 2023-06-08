Rajasthan JET Result 2023: Download Revised Score Card Here

Rajasthan JET Result 2023: The Agriculture University Jodhpur has uploaded the revised result of Rajasthan JET 2023 Exam on its official website. Students can access the JET 2023 Score Card through the official website, jetauj2023.com. The exam was held on May 31, 2023.
|Rajasthan JET Result Download Link
|Download Here
How to Download Rajasthan JET Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Go to the website of the JET Rajasthan - jetauj2023.com
Step 2: Click on ‘Candidate Login’
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password
Step 4: Download JET New Marks