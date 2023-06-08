Rajasthan JET Result 2023: Download Revised Score Card Here

Rajasthan JET Result 2023 has been released at jetauj2023.com. Candidates can check the direct link to download JET Score Card in this article.

Rajasthan JET Result 2023: The Agriculture University Jodhpur has uploaded the revised result of Rajasthan JET 2023 Exam on its official website. Students can access the JET 2023 Score Card through the official website, jetauj2023.com. The exam was held on May 31, 2023.

Rajasthan JET Result Download Link Download Here

How to Download Rajasthan JET Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the JET Rajasthan - jetauj2023.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Candidate Login’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Download JET New Marks