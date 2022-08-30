RJS Result 2021-22 Out, Download Civil Judge Final Result PDF Here

RJS Result 2021-22 has been released by High Court of Rajasthan (RHC) on hcraj.nic.in. Candidates can download the High Court of Rajasthan Final Result Below.

RJS Civil Judge Final Result 2021-22: High Court of Rajasthan (RHC) has published a notice regarding the final result for Recruitment to the Civil Judge Cadre 2021. The court has prepared a list of the candidates mentioning their marks in Law Paper 1, Law Paper 2, Language 1 Hindi, Language 2 English and in Interview Round. Also, the total marks scored by the candidates. Candidates can download RJS Final Result by visiting the official website of the court i.e. hcraj.nic.in. However, RJS Final Result PDF Link is also provided in this article.



These candidates are selected to serve in the court under the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010 in pursuance of Advertisement No' RHCJ/Exam.Cell/RJS/Civil Judge cadrcI2021'I780 dated 22.07.2021.

How to Download RJS Result 2021-22 ?

Go to the official website of High Court of Rajasthan (RHC) i.e .hcraj.nic.in and then visit ‘Recruitment’ section Now, go to ‘Civil Judge Cadre, 2021’ Click on the ‘PDF’ link given against ‘Notice No. RHC/Exam Cell/RJS/CJC/2021/2302 Dated: 30-08-2022 Final Result of Recruitment to Civil Judge Cadre 2021’ Download RJS Civil Judge Final Result Check the roll numbers of finally selected candidates

Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for Rajasthan Judicial Service 2021 through online mode from 30 July 2021 to 31 August 2021. A total of 120 vacancies are filled under the service.