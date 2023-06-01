Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 2007 Lab Assistant Posts

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 is out for 2007 Lab Assistant on the official website. Candidates can Check the detailed information below, including the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023.

State Institute for Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Rajasthan has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 2007 Lab Assistant vacancies which include 1863 Fresh vacancies and 144 backlog vacancies on its official website - http://sihfwrajasthan.com

As per the notification, the application process started on June 01, 2023, and will end on June 30, 2023. Interested candidates for Rajasthan Lab Assistant can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after screening and verification of documents

Candidates can check the information here according to the notice released by SIHFW for Lab Assistants. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023: Overview

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment will fill 2007 positions for Lab Assistants.

Check out the important details for the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority SIHFW Posts Name Lab Assistant Total Vacancies 2007 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 31, 2023 Selection process Merit List

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 2007 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 31, 2023 Online Application Begins May 31, 2023 Online Application closes on June 30, 2023 Merit List To be announced

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Application Fees

The category wise application fees for Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees UR/ Non Creamy OBC Rs. 500 Creamy OBC/EWS Rs. 350 Women/SC/ST Rs. 250

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 2007 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Designation Number of Posts Lab Assistant (Fresh) 1863 Lab Assistant (Backlog) 144 Total 2007







Rajasthan Lab Assistant Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

The details of educational age limit for posts can be check below

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done Senior Secondary in Science with Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent, and a diploma in Medical Lab Technician from a state or federally recognised institute

Age Limit

As per the notification, as on January 01, 2024, all the candidates applying for the posts should be of minimum 18 years of age and a maximum of 40 years of age. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. Norms

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Screening of Application

Document Verification

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be paid on the Pay Matrix of Level - 8 i.e. 5200 - 20200.

Steps to Apply for the posts