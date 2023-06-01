Rajasthan Lab Assistant Jobs 2023 for 2007 Posts

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 2007 Lab Assistant Posts

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 is out for 2007 Lab Assistant on the official website. Candidates can Check the detailed information below, including the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023.

Lab Assistant
Lab Assistant

State Institute for Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Rajasthan has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 2007 Lab Assistant vacancies which include 1863 Fresh vacancies and 144 backlog vacancies on its official website - http://sihfwrajasthan.com

As per the notification, the application process started on June 01, 2023, and will end on June 30, 2023. Interested candidates for Rajasthan Lab Assistant can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after screening and verification of documents

Candidates can check the information here according to the notice released by SIHFW for Lab Assistants. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023: Overview

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Recruitment will fill 2007 positions for Lab Assistants. 

Check out the important details for the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

SIHFW

Posts Name

Lab Assistant

Total Vacancies

2007

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 31, 2023

Selection process

Merit List

 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 2007 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 31, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 31, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 30, 2023

Merit List

To be announced

 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Application Fees

The category wise application fees for Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

UR/ Non Creamy OBC

Rs. 500

Creamy OBC/EWS

Rs. 350

Women/SC/ST

Rs. 250

 

 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 2007 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Recruitment 2023

Designation

Number of Posts

Lab Assistant (Fresh)

1863

Lab Assistant (Backlog)

144

Total

2007



Rajasthan Lab Assistant Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

The details of educational age limit for posts can be check below

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done Senior Secondary in Science with Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent, and a diploma in Medical Lab Technician from a state or federally recognised institute

Age Limit

As per the notification, as on January 01, 2024, all the candidates applying for the posts should be of minimum 18 years of age and a maximum of 40 years of age. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. Norms

 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Screening of Application
  • Document Verification

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Lab Assistant Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be paid on the Pay Matrix of Level - 8 i.e. 5200 - 20200.

Steps to Apply for the posts

  1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Lab Assistant.
  2. On the homepage, vacancies.
  3. On the careers page click on - “Lab Assistant Vanacies”
  4. Now click on "Apply Online" and you will be redirected to a new page.
  5. Now click on “Click here for New Registration” and enter your details personal, and educational qualifications
  6. Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
  7. Submit the application and download it for future reference.

