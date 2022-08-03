Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 Date: Know When will Rajasthan Police Constable Result Declared?

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 Date: More than 18 Lakh candidates have appeared in Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2022 in the month of May and July. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for Rajasthan Police Result 2022. As per reports, Rajasthan Police Result PDFs can be available in the coming weeks. However, there is no announcement regarding the result date by Rajasthan Government.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result Link will be made available on the official website i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in.

How can I Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Police i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the result PDF Download Rajsthan Police Result PDF for the district you have applied Checklist of selected candidates

Rajasthan Police Exam was conducted from 13 May to 16 May 2022 and on 02 July 2022. According to the reports, the cut-off mark expected for General Category is between 105 and 110, 100 to 105 Marks for OBC, 95 to 100 Marks for EWS, 95 to 100 Marks for MBC, 90 to 95 Marks for SC and 90 to 95 Marks for ST.

What are Rajasthan Police Constable Passing Marks ?

The candidates are required to score at least 40% marks in the exam. Candidates who belong to reserved categories are required to score 36 percent marks are required in the case of SC / ST candidates.

The recrutiment is being done to fill up 4388 vacancies of which 55 are for Constable Driver, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non-TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP and 1 for Constable Police Telecommunication.