Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2020: 31000 Grade 3 Vacancies to be filled After REET

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Government is soon going to fill 31000 Grade 2 Teacher posts in the state. On 14 October 2020, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the recruitment of 31000 Teacher after the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination (REET). As per his twitter account, The recruitment of 31 thousand third class teachers has been approved. These teachers will be recruited after the REET examination. Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of 881.61 crores on the state government for 2 years in the probation period and Rs 1717.40 crores thereafter.

This news has also been confirmed by Department of Education on its official Twitter account. As per the education department, ‘The state government has approved the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers, these teachers will be recruited after the REET examination.’

As per the education minister Govind Singh Dotasara, Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Notification shall be released soon. He tweeted, “While giving relief to lakhs of unemployed people of Rajasthan, today Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji has approved the proposal sent by the Education Department regarding the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers. Now, REET exam result will be released and after that, the exam will be organized.”

The chief minister also approved a proposal for creating 27 new posts for three units of the Special Operations Group, SOG of Rajasthan Police.

The candidates who would clear the REET exam shall be able to apply for Rajasthan 31000 Teacher Recruitment 2020. Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) is a state-level examination for the recruitment of primary teachers in the government schools of Rajasthan.

