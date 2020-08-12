Ramjas College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Ramjas College Cut-Off 2020: One of the premier colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Ramjas College, sees a number of aspirants every year, seeking admission to its undergraduate courses. Renowned for its courses and distinguished faculty, a seat in the undergraduate course of their choice is what every applicant desires for. Likewise, the cut of Ramjas College of 2020 will also demand the very best among the applicants. If you are among those who seek to enroll in this reputed institution, it is essential that you are aware of the cut off of Ramjas College 2020. Since, the University of Delhi is expected to announce the cut off list for UG admissions soon, you can have a fair idea of how the Ramjas College 2020 cut off will look like by studying the cut off trends of the previous year in the article below. Additionally, all admission related information such as the admission process, fee structure of different courses, etc., have also been mentioned in the article for reference.

Ramjas College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 Ramjas College first cutoff list To be notified Ramjas College second cutoff list To be notified Ramjas College third cutoff list To be notified Ramjas College fourth cutoff list To be notified Ramjas College fifth cutoff list To be notified

Ramjas College Cut-off 2020 - Details

When it comes to the cut off of Ramjas College 2020, each individual department is responsible for determining the same for various courses. Applicants must note that the Ramjas College 2020 cut off will consider their Class 12 marks based on the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule determined by the University of Delhi. So, candidates checking the cut of Ramjas college 2020 must also keep the rule in mind while calculating their percentage of marks.

The Ramjas College cut off 2020 will be governed by a number of factors such as such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc. Until the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is officially released, candidates can go through the cut off trends of the previous year provided below to have an idea about what they can expect this year.

Ramjas College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Ramjas College released several a total of 8 cut-off lists for the various courses. For the reference of the aspirants, we have provided five cut off lists of Ramjas College from last year in a chronological order.

Ramjas College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Ramjas College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Ramjas College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) English 97 94 91 89 90 93 96.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 90 86 85 83 85 81 89.5 B.A (Hons) History 97.25 95.25 93.5 93.5 94.25 96.5 96.75 B.A (Hons) Economics 98 96 92 90 90 90 97.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 97 94 92 92 92 90 96.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 75 73 68 66 69 71 74.5 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.5 95.5 92 91 90 90 96 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 95 94 92 90 90 90 94.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 95 91 82 76 88 95.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 95 93.5 88 88 90 96.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97 95.66 91.33 91 90 91 96.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.33 94 90.33 86 86 90 95 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94 91 89 84 84 86 93.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 95 94 91 88 86 90 94.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 93 91 89 86 84 83 92.66 B.Com 97 96 95 94 94 92 96.5 B.Com (Hons) 98 97 96 95 95 93 97.5

Ramjas College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off list of Ramjas College 2019 saw a marginal dip in its courses. For certain courses and categories, admissions even closed in the second round.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) Hindi 89 85.25 84 82 84 80 88.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 74 72 67.75 65 69 70 73.75 B.A (Hons) Economics 98 95.75 91.5 89.5 89.5 90 97.25 B.A (Hons) History 97 95 93.25 93.25 93.75 96 96.25 B.A (Hons) English 96.5 93.5 90 Closed 89.5 92 96 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93.66 92.66 90 88 88 88 93 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.33 95 88 78 71 86 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 92 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 Closed 92.5 Closed 86 89 96 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 95.25 90 88 87 89 95.75 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.33 95.66 90.66 88 88 89 96 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.33 93 89 85 84 88 94 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93 90 86 81 80 84 92.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 94.33 93.66 89 85 84 88 94 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 92.66 91 86 83 81 83 92.33 B.Com Closed 95.75 94 91.5 92 91 Closed B.Com (Hons) 97.5 96.5 94 89.5 93 92 97

Ramjas College 2019 Third Cut-off

Several of the courses had already closed their admissions with the release of the third cut of Ramjas college last year.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (H) Hindi 88.25 84.75 83.5 80 83.5 79 87.75 B.A. (H) Sanskrit Closed 71 67 64 Closed 69 73.25 B.A. (H) History 96.25 94.75 92.25 92.25 92.25 94.5 95.5 B.A. (H) Economics 97.5 94.75 91 89 88.5 89.75 97 B.A. (H) English 96 92.75 Closed 88.75 88.75 91 95.5 B.A. (H) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 92 Closed Closed B.Sc. (H) Botany 92.33 90.66 87 86 85 86 92 B.Sc. (H) Chemistry 95 94.66 87 Closed 70 85.33 94.66 B.Sc. Life Sciences 91 89 83 78 76 83 90.66 B.Sc. (H) Zoology Closed 92 97.66 83 81 85 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 93.66 92.66 88 83 83 87 93.33 B.Sc. (H) Physics 96 Closed 90.33 87 86 87 95.66 B.Sc. (H) Mathematics 96 Closed 91.5 Closed 85.5 88 95.5 B.Sc. (H) Statistics 96.25 95 89 87 86 88.25 Closed B.Com 97 95.25 92 90 90 90 Closed B.Com (H) 96.75 95 90 85.5 88 88.5 96.25

Ramjas College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

The fourth cut of Ramjas college 2019 saw closing of admissions for an increasing number of courses.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 91.5 Closed 95.75 B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 69 66 63 Closed 68 72.25 B.A. (Hons) Economics 97.25 94.5 90.75 88.5 88 89.25 96.5 B.A. (Hons) English 95.5 92.5 89.75 88.5 88.25 90 95 B.A. (Hons) History 95.25 94 92 92 90 93 94.75 B.A. (Hons) Hindi 87.5 84.25 83 79 83 78.25 87 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91.33 89 84 83 82 84 90.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.33 Closed 90 83 83 86 94.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.75 95 90.5 Closed 84.5 87 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 90.66 86 81 79 84.33 Closed B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.66 87 81 75 73 81 90 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 94.33 Closed Closed 67 85 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96 94 88.75 85 84 88 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 92.66 91.66 86 80 80 86 92.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 92.66 Closed 83 77 75 83 92 B.Com 96.75 94.75 91 Closed 88 89 96.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 93.5 88.5 84 86.5 87 96

Ramjas College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

The fifth cut-off of Ramjas College 2019 saw only a few courses open for admissions.

Course Cut-off(%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 90.75 Closed Closed B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 68 Closed 62 Closed 67 71 B.A. (Hons) English Closed 92 89.5 88.25 87.75 89 94.5 B.A. (Hons) History 94.75 93.25 91.75 91 87 91 94.25 B.A. (Hons) Economics 96.75 93.75 90 87.5 86.5 88.25 96 B.A. (Hons) Hindi 87.25 83.25 82.25 77 82.25 77.5 86.25 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89.66 87 82 80 80 82 89 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 93.33 Closed Closed 65 85 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 89 83 Closed 75 84 93 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 Closed 89.33 82 80 85.33 Closed B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 85 80 73 70 80.66 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 Closed 90.25 Closed 83.5 86 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 93.5 88.5 84 82 87 Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 91.66 89 84 78 78 84 91.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics 92 Closed 81 74 70 82.66 91.66 B.Com 96.5 64.5 Closed Closed 86 88 96 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 80 84 86.75 94.75

Ramjas College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

After the release of the cut off for Ramjas College 2020, aspirants who make it within the mark will be required to undergo the admission process. So, candidates learning about the cut off trends of Ramjas college must also familiarise themselves with the admission procedure as they will have a time period of only three days to complete the formalities once the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is released. Candidates willing to take admission in Ramjas college whose ‘Best-of’Four’ marks is with the specified cut off will have to complete the document verification process as instructed. Upon completion of the document verification process, candidates will receive a link to pay the admission fee on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on the link pay the requisite fee online in order to secure their admission.

Ramjas College Fee Structure 2020

As the candidates are offered only a small time fame to complete the admission process after the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is released, it essential that they are prepared before hand. To ensure that there is no delay in the admission process, candidates must be aware of the fee structure of Ramjas college in advance, the details of which are provided below.

Course Annual Fee (Rs.) GEN/SC/OBC/ST/KM/CW PWD B.Sc - Physical Science 14,610.00 125.00 B.Sc - Life Science 14,610.00 125.00 B.Sc (H) Physics 17,610.00 125.00 B.Sc (H) Chemistry 16,610.00 125.00 B.Sc (H) Mathematics 14,610.00 125.00 B.Sc (H) Statistics 15,610.00 125.00 B.Sc (H) Zoology 16,610.00 125.00 B.Sc (H) Botany 16,610.00 125.00 B.A (H) 13,495.00 125.00 B.Com (H) 14,495.00 125.00

*Tentative

Ramjas College: Facilities on Campus

As a part of Ramjas College, students will be able to access a number of different facilities available on campus. If you are able to bag a seat in this prestigious college, these are some of the facilities that you will be able to avail.

Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus

Library: Digitalised equipped with internet facilities

Auditorium

Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for boys as well as girls

Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates

Amphitheatre

Medical Facilities

Student Activity Centre

Fitness Centre

Sports complex: with facilities for indoor as well as outdoor games

About Ramjas College

One of the oldest colleges in Delhi, Ramjas College was established in the year 1917 by Rai Kedar Nath. The college today boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure and an highly distinguished faculty of scholars trained at leading universities in India and abroad. The college aims to provide its students with a holistic education that goes beyond achieving academic excellence, and vocational training. As one of the top 15 colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, according to the NIRF Ranking 2020, th college tries to inculcate in its students an a sense of overall intellectual, creative, cultural and socio-political development.