Ramjas College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Ramjas College Cut-Off 2020: One of the premier colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Ramjas College, sees a number of aspirants every year, seeking admission to its undergraduate courses. Renowned for its courses and distinguished faculty, a seat in the undergraduate course of their choice is what every applicant desires for. Likewise, the cut of Ramjas College of 2020 will also demand the very best among the applicants. If you are among those who seek to enroll in this reputed institution, it is essential that you are aware of the cut off of Ramjas College 2020. Since, the University of Delhi is expected to announce the cut off list for UG admissions soon, you can have a fair idea of how the Ramjas College 2020 cut off will look like by studying the cut off trends of the previous year in the article below. Additionally, all admission related information such as the admission process, fee structure of different courses, etc., have also been mentioned in the article for reference.
Ramjas College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Last date of Application
|
31st August 2020
|
Ramjas College first cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Ramjas College second cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Ramjas College third cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Ramjas College fourth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Ramjas College fifth cutoff list
|
To be notified
Ramjas College Cut-off 2020 - Details
When it comes to the cut off of Ramjas College 2020, each individual department is responsible for determining the same for various courses. Applicants must note that the Ramjas College 2020 cut off will consider their Class 12 marks based on the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule determined by the University of Delhi. So, candidates checking the cut of Ramjas college 2020 must also keep the rule in mind while calculating their percentage of marks.
The Ramjas College cut off 2020 will be governed by a number of factors such as such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc. Until the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is officially released, candidates can go through the cut off trends of the previous year provided below to have an idea about what they can expect this year.
Ramjas College Cut-off 2019
Last Year, Ramjas College released several a total of 8 cut-off lists for the various courses. For the reference of the aspirants, we have provided five cut off lists of Ramjas College from last year in a chronological order.
Ramjas College 2019 First Cut-off
The first cut-off of Ramjas College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Ramjas College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
97
|
94
|
91
|
89
|
90
|
93
|
96.5
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
90
|
86
|
85
|
83
|
85
|
81
|
89.5
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
97.25
|
95.25
|
93.5
|
93.5
|
94.25
|
96.5
|
96.75
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
98
|
96
|
92
|
90
|
90
|
90
|
97.5
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
97
|
94
|
92
|
92
|
92
|
90
|
96.5
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
75
|
73
|
68
|
66
|
69
|
71
|
74.5
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
96.5
|
95.5
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
90
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
95
|
94
|
92
|
90
|
90
|
90
|
94.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
96
|
95
|
91
|
82
|
76
|
88
|
95.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
97
|
95
|
93.5
|
88
|
88
|
90
|
96.5
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
97
|
95.66
|
91.33
|
91
|
90
|
91
|
96.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
95.33
|
94
|
90.33
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
95
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
94
|
91
|
89
|
84
|
84
|
86
|
93.66
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
|
95
|
94
|
91
|
88
|
86
|
90
|
94.66
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
|
93
|
91
|
89
|
86
|
84
|
83
|
92.66
|
B.Com
|
97
|
96
|
95
|
94
|
94
|
92
|
96.5
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
98
|
97
|
96
|
95
|
95
|
93
|
97.5
Ramjas College 2019 Second Cut-off
The second cut-off list of Ramjas College 2019 saw a marginal dip in its courses. For certain courses and categories, admissions even closed in the second round.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
89
|
85.25
|
84
|
82
|
84
|
80
|
88.5
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
74
|
72
|
67.75
|
65
|
69
|
70
|
73.75
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
98
|
95.75
|
91.5
|
89.5
|
89.5
|
90
|
97.25
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
97
|
95
|
93.25
|
93.25
|
93.75
|
96
|
96.25
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
96.5
|
93.5
|
90
|
Closed
|
89.5
|
92
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
93.66
|
92.66
|
90
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
95.33
|
95
|
88
|
78
|
71
|
86
|
Closed
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96.5
|
Closed
|
92.5
|
Closed
|
86
|
89
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
95.25
|
90
|
88
|
87
|
89
|
95.75
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96.33
|
95.66
|
90.66
|
88
|
88
|
89
|
96
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94.33
|
93
|
89
|
85
|
84
|
88
|
94
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
93
|
90
|
86
|
81
|
80
|
84
|
92.33
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
|
94.33
|
93.66
|
89
|
85
|
84
|
88
|
94
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
|
92.66
|
91
|
86
|
83
|
81
|
83
|
92.33
|
B.Com
|
Closed
|
95.75
|
94
|
91.5
|
92
|
91
|
Closed
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97.5
|
96.5
|
94
|
89.5
|
93
|
92
|
97
Ramjas College 2019 Third Cut-off
Several of the courses had already closed their admissions with the release of the third cut of Ramjas college last year.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A. (H) Hindi
|
88.25
|
84.75
|
83.5
|
80
|
83.5
|
79
|
87.75
|
B.A. (H) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
71
|
67
|
64
|
Closed
|
69
|
73.25
|
B.A. (H) History
|
96.25
|
94.75
|
92.25
|
92.25
|
92.25
|
94.5
|
95.5
|
B.A. (H) Economics
|
97.5
|
94.75
|
91
|
89
|
88.5
|
89.75
|
97
|
B.A. (H) English
|
96
|
92.75
|
Closed
|
88.75
|
88.75
|
91
|
95.5
|
B.A. (H) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. (H) Botany
|
92.33
|
90.66
|
87
|
86
|
85
|
86
|
92
|
B.Sc. (H) Chemistry
|
95
|
94.66
|
87
|
Closed
|
70
|
85.33
|
94.66
|
B.Sc. Life Sciences
|
91
|
89
|
83
|
78
|
76
|
83
|
90.66
|
B.Sc. (H) Zoology
|
Closed
|
92
|
97.66
|
83
|
81
|
85
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
|
93.66
|
92.66
|
88
|
83
|
83
|
87
|
93.33
|
B.Sc. (H) Physics
|
96
|
Closed
|
90.33
|
87
|
86
|
87
|
95.66
|
B.Sc. (H) Mathematics
|
96
|
Closed
|
91.5
|
Closed
|
85.5
|
88
|
95.5
|
B.Sc. (H) Statistics
|
96.25
|
95
|
89
|
87
|
86
|
88.25
|
Closed
|
B.Com
|
97
|
95.25
|
92
|
90
|
90
|
90
|
Closed
|
B.Com (H)
|
96.75
|
95
|
90
|
85.5
|
88
|
88.5
|
96.25
Ramjas College 2019 Fourth Cut-off
The fourth cut of Ramjas college 2019 saw closing of admissions for an increasing number of courses.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91.5
|
Closed
|
95.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
69
|
66
|
63
|
Closed
|
68
|
72.25
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
97.25
|
94.5
|
90.75
|
88.5
|
88
|
89.25
|
96.5
|
B.A. (Hons) English
|
95.5
|
92.5
|
89.75
|
88.5
|
88.25
|
90
|
95
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
95.25
|
94
|
92
|
92
|
90
|
93
|
94.75
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi
|
87.5
|
84.25
|
83
|
79
|
83
|
78.25
|
87
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
91.33
|
89
|
84
|
83
|
82
|
84
|
90.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
95.33
|
Closed
|
90
|
83
|
83
|
86
|
94.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
95.75
|
95
|
90.5
|
Closed
|
84.5
|
87
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94
|
90.66
|
86
|
81
|
79
|
84.33
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
90.66
|
87
|
81
|
75
|
73
|
81
|
90
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
94.33
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
67
|
85
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
96
|
94
|
88.75
|
85
|
84
|
88
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
|
92.66
|
91.66
|
86
|
80
|
80
|
86
|
92.33
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
|
92.66
|
Closed
|
83
|
77
|
75
|
83
|
92
|
B.Com
|
96.75
|
94.75
|
91
|
Closed
|
88
|
89
|
96.25
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Closed
|
93.5
|
88.5
|
84
|
86.5
|
87
|
96
Ramjas College 2019 Fifth Cut-off
The fifth cut-off of Ramjas College 2019 saw only a few courses open for admissions.
|
Course
|
Cut-off(%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.75
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
68
|
Closed
|
62
|
Closed
|
67
|
71
|
B.A. (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
92
|
89.5
|
88.25
|
87.75
|
89
|
94.5
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
94.75
|
93.25
|
91.75
|
91
|
87
|
91
|
94.25
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
96.75
|
93.75
|
90
|
87.5
|
86.5
|
88.25
|
96
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi
|
87.25
|
83.25
|
82.25
|
77
|
82.25
|
77.5
|
86.25
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
89.66
|
87
|
82
|
80
|
80
|
82
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
93.33
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
65
|
85
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
Closed
|
89
|
83
|
Closed
|
75
|
84
|
93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
95
|
Closed
|
89.33
|
82
|
80
|
85.33
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
89
|
85
|
80
|
73
|
70
|
80.66
|
88
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
95.5
|
Closed
|
90.25
|
Closed
|
83.5
|
86
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
93.5
|
88.5
|
84
|
82
|
87
|
Closed
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
|
91.66
|
89
|
84
|
78
|
78
|
84
|
91.33
|
B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics
|
92
|
Closed
|
81
|
74
|
70
|
82.66
|
91.66
|
B.Com
|
96.5
|
64.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
86
|
88
|
96
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
80
|
84
|
86.75
|
94.75
Ramjas College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure
After the release of the cut off for Ramjas College 2020, aspirants who make it within the mark will be required to undergo the admission process. So, candidates learning about the cut off trends of Ramjas college must also familiarise themselves with the admission procedure as they will have a time period of only three days to complete the formalities once the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is released. Candidates willing to take admission in Ramjas college whose ‘Best-of’Four’ marks is with the specified cut off will have to complete the document verification process as instructed. Upon completion of the document verification process, candidates will receive a link to pay the admission fee on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on the link pay the requisite fee online in order to secure their admission.
Ramjas College Fee Structure 2020
As the candidates are offered only a small time fame to complete the admission process after the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is released, it essential that they are prepared before hand. To ensure that there is no delay in the admission process, candidates must be aware of the fee structure of Ramjas college in advance, the details of which are provided below.
|
Course
|
Annual Fee (Rs.)
|
GEN/SC/OBC/ST/KM/CW
|
PWD
|
B.Sc - Physical Science
|
14,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.Sc - Life Science
|
14,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.Sc (H) Physics
|
17,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.Sc (H) Chemistry
|
16,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.Sc (H) Mathematics
|
14,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.Sc (H) Statistics
|
15,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.Sc (H) Zoology
|
16,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.Sc (H) Botany
|
16,610.00
|
125.00
|
B.A (H)
|
13,495.00
|
125.00
|
B.Com (H)
|
14,495.00
|
125.00
*Tentative
Ramjas College: Facilities on Campus
As a part of Ramjas College, students will be able to access a number of different facilities available on campus. If you are able to bag a seat in this prestigious college, these are some of the facilities that you will be able to avail.
- Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus
- Library: Digitalised equipped with internet facilities
- Auditorium
- Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for boys as well as girls
- Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates
- Amphitheatre
- Medical Facilities
- Student Activity Centre
- Fitness Centre
- Sports complex: with facilities for indoor as well as outdoor games
About Ramjas College
One of the oldest colleges in Delhi, Ramjas College was established in the year 1917 by Rai Kedar Nath. The college today boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure and an highly distinguished faculty of scholars trained at leading universities in India and abroad. The college aims to provide its students with a holistic education that goes beyond achieving academic excellence, and vocational training. As one of the top 15 colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, according to the NIRF Ranking 2020, th college tries to inculcate in its students an a sense of overall intellectual, creative, cultural and socio-political development.