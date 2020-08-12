Study at Home
Ramjas College (DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

DU applicants seeking to pursue an undergraduate course of their choice in the prestigious Ramjas College can find out all about Ramjas College 2020 cut off here, along with cut off trends, admission procedure, fee structure, etc.

Aug 12, 2020 16:45 IST
Ramjas College Cut-Off 2020: One of the premier colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi, Ramjas College, sees a number of aspirants every year, seeking admission to its undergraduate courses. Renowned for its courses and distinguished faculty, a seat in the undergraduate course of their choice is what every applicant desires for. Likewise, the cut of Ramjas College of 2020 will also demand the very best among the applicants. If you are among those who seek to enroll in this reputed institution, it is essential that you are aware of the cut off of Ramjas College 2020. Since, the University of Delhi is expected to announce the cut off list for UG admissions soon, you can have a fair idea of how the Ramjas College 2020 cut off will look like by studying the cut off trends of the previous year in the article below. Additionally, all admission related information such as the admission process, fee structure of different courses, etc., have also been mentioned in the article for reference.

Ramjas College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

Ramjas College first cutoff list

To be notified

Ramjas College second cutoff list

To be notified

Ramjas College third cutoff list

To be notified

Ramjas College fourth cutoff list

To be notified

Ramjas College fifth cutoff list

To be notified

Ramjas College Cut-off 2020 - Details

When it comes to the cut off of Ramjas College 2020, each individual department is responsible for determining the same for various courses. Applicants must note that the Ramjas College 2020 cut off will consider their Class 12 marks based on the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule determined by the University of Delhi. So, candidates checking the cut of Ramjas college 2020 must also keep the rule in mind while calculating their percentage of marks.

The Ramjas College cut off 2020 will be governed by a number of factors such as such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc. Until the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is officially released, candidates can go through the cut off trends of the previous year provided below to have an idea about what they can expect this year.

Ramjas College Cut-off 2019

Last Year, Ramjas College released several a total of 8 cut-off lists for the various courses. For the reference of the aspirants, we have provided five cut off lists of Ramjas College from last year in a chronological order. 

Ramjas College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Ramjas College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Ramjas College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) English

97

94

91

89

90

93

96.5

B.A (Hons) Hindi

90

86

85

83

85

81

89.5

B.A (Hons) History

97.25

95.25

93.5

93.5

94.25

96.5

96.75

B.A (Hons) Economics

98

96

92

90

90

90

97.5

B.A (Hons) Political Science

97

94

92

92

92

90

96.5

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

75

73

68

66

69

71

74.5

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

96.5

95.5

92

91

90

90

96

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

95

94

92

90

90

90

94.66

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

96

95

91

82

76

88

95.66

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

97

95

93.5

88

88

90

96.5

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

97

95.66

91.33

91

90

91

96.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

95.33

94

90.33

86

86

90

95

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

94

91

89

84

84

86

93.66

B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

95

94

91

88

86

90

94.66

B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

93

91

89

86

84

83

92.66

B.Com

97

96

95

94

94

92

96.5

B.Com (Hons)

98

97

96

95

95

93

97.5

Ramjas College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off list of Ramjas College 2019 saw a marginal dip in its courses. For certain courses and categories, admissions even closed in the second round. 

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) Hindi

89

85.25

84

82

84

80

88.5

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

74

72

67.75

65

69

70

73.75

B.A (Hons) Economics

98

95.75

91.5

89.5

89.5

90

97.25

B.A (Hons) History

97

95

93.25

93.25

93.75

96

96.25

B.A (Hons) English

96.5

93.5

90

Closed

89.5

92

96

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

93.66

92.66

90

88

88

88

93

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95.33

95

88

78

71

86

Closed

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

92

Closed

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96.5

Closed

92.5

Closed

86

89

96

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

95.25

90

88

87

89

95.75

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96.33

95.66

90.66

88

88

89

96

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94.33

93

89

85

84

88

94

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

93

90

86

81

80

84

92.33

B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

94.33

93.66

89

85

84

88

94

B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

92.66

91

86

83

81

83

92.33

B.Com

Closed

95.75

94

91.5

92

91

Closed

B.Com (Hons)

97.5

96.5

94

89.5

93

92

97

Ramjas College 2019 Third Cut-off

Several of the courses had already closed their admissions with the release of the third cut of Ramjas college last year.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (H) Hindi

88.25

84.75

83.5

80

83.5

79

87.75

B.A. (H) Sanskrit

Closed

71

67

64

Closed

69

73.25

B.A. (H) History

96.25

94.75

92.25

92.25

92.25

94.5

95.5

B.A. (H) Economics

97.5

94.75

91

89

88.5

89.75

97

B.A. (H) English

96

92.75

Closed

88.75

88.75

91

95.5

B.A. (H) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

92

Closed

Closed

B.Sc. (H) Botany

92.33

90.66

87

86

85

86

92

B.Sc. (H) Chemistry

95

94.66

87

Closed

70

85.33

94.66

B.Sc. Life Sciences

91

89

83

78

76

83

90.66

B.Sc. (H) Zoology

Closed

92

97.66

83

81

85

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

93.66

92.66

88

83

83

87

93.33

B.Sc. (H) Physics

96

Closed

90.33

87

86

87

95.66

B.Sc. (H) Mathematics

96

Closed

91.5

Closed

85.5

88

95.5

B.Sc. (H) Statistics

96.25

95

89

87

86

88.25

Closed

B.Com

97

95.25

92

90

90

90

Closed

B.Com (H)

96.75

95

90

85.5

88

88.5

96.25

Ramjas College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

The fourth cut of Ramjas college 2019 saw closing of admissions for an increasing number of courses. 

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

91.5

Closed

95.75

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

69

66

63

Closed

68

72.25

B.A. (Hons) Economics

97.25

94.5

90.75

88.5

88

89.25

96.5

B.A. (Hons) English

95.5

92.5

89.75

88.5

88.25

90

95

B.A. (Hons) History

95.25

94

92

92

90

93

94.75

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

87.5

84.25

83

79

83

78.25

87

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

91.33

89

84

83

82

84

90.66

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

95.33

Closed

90

83

83

86

94.66

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

95.75

95

90.5

Closed

84.5

87

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94

90.66

86

81

79

84.33

Closed

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90.66

87

81

75

73

81

90

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

94.33

Closed

Closed

67

85

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

96

94

88.75

85

84

88

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

92.66

91.66

86

80

80

86

92.33

B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

92.66

Closed

83

77

75

83

92

B.Com

96.75

94.75

91

Closed

88

89

96.25

B.Com (Hons)

Closed

93.5

88.5

84

86.5

87

96

Ramjas College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

The fifth cut-off of Ramjas College 2019 saw only a few courses open for admissions.

Course

Cut-off(%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

90.75

Closed

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

68

Closed

62

Closed

67

71

B.A. (Hons) English

Closed

92

89.5

88.25

87.75

89

94.5

B.A. (Hons) History

94.75

93.25

91.75

91

87

91

94.25

B.A. (Hons) Economics

96.75

93.75

90

87.5

86.5

88.25

96

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

87.25

83.25

82.25

77

82.25

77.5

86.25

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

89.66

87

82

80

80

82

89

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

93.33

Closed

Closed

65

85

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

Closed

89

83

Closed

75

84

93

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

95

Closed

89.33

82

80

85.33

Closed

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

89

85

80

73

70

80.66

88

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

95.5

Closed

90.25

Closed

83.5

86

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

93.5

88.5

84

82

87

Closed

B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

91.66

89

84

78

78

84

91.33

B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

92

Closed

81

74

70

82.66

91.66

B.Com

96.5

64.5

Closed

Closed

86

88

96

B.Com (Hons)

Closed

Closed

Closed

80

84

86.75

94.75

Ramjas College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

After the release of the cut off for Ramjas College 2020, aspirants who make it within the mark will be required to undergo the admission process. So, candidates learning about the cut off trends of Ramjas college must also familiarise themselves with the admission procedure as they will have a time period of only three days to complete the formalities once the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is released. Candidates willing to take admission in Ramjas college whose ‘Best-of’Four’ marks is with the specified cut off will have to complete the document verification process as instructed. Upon completion of the document verification process, candidates will receive a link to pay the admission fee on their individual registration portal on the official website of the University of Delhi. Candidates will be required to click on the link pay the requisite fee online in order to secure their admission.

Ramjas College Fee Structure 2020

As the candidates are offered only a small time fame to complete the admission process after the Ramjas College 2020 cut off is released, it essential that they are prepared before hand. To ensure that there is no delay in the admission process, candidates must be aware of the fee structure of Ramjas college in advance, the details of which are provided below. 

Course

Annual Fee (Rs.)

GEN/SC/OBC/ST/KM/CW

PWD

B.Sc - Physical Science

14,610.00

125.00

B.Sc - Life Science

14,610.00

125.00

B.Sc (H) Physics

17,610.00

125.00

B.Sc (H) Chemistry

16,610.00

125.00

B.Sc (H) Mathematics

14,610.00

125.00

B.Sc (H) Statistics

15,610.00

125.00

B.Sc (H) Zoology

16,610.00

125.00

B.Sc (H) Botany

16,610.00

125.00

B.A (H)

13,495.00

125.00

B.Com (H)

14,495.00

125.00

*Tentative

Ramjas College: Facilities on Campus

As a part of Ramjas College, students will be able to access a number of different facilities available on campus. If you are able to bag a seat in this prestigious college, these are some of the facilities that you will be able to avail.

  • Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus
  • Library: Digitalised equipped with internet facilities
  • Auditorium
  • Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for boys as well as girls
  • Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates
  • Amphitheatre
  • Medical Facilities
  • Student Activity Centre
  • Fitness Centre
  • Sports complex: with facilities for indoor as well as outdoor games

About Ramjas College

One of the oldest colleges in Delhi, Ramjas College was established in the year 1917 by Rai Kedar Nath. The college today boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure and an highly distinguished faculty of scholars trained at leading universities in India and abroad. The college aims to provide its students with a holistic education that goes beyond achieving academic excellence, and vocational training. As one of the top 15 colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, according to the NIRF Ranking 2020, th college tries to inculcate in its students an a sense of overall intellectual, creative, cultural and socio-political development.

