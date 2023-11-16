Rayalaseema University Result 2023 OUT at ruk.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Rayalaseema University Result 2023 OUT: Rayalaseema University declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses like LL.B, B.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, and M.Com on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Get the Direct link to download Rayalaseema University Result 2023 PDF here.
Rayalaseema University Result 2023: Rayalaseema University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including LL.B, B.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, and M.Com. Rayalaseema University Result 2023 list has been released online on the official website- ruk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the RU results 2023 by their registration number. 

Rayalaseema University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Rayalaseema University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Rayalaseema University results on the official exam portal of the University- ruk.ac.in. 

Rayalaseema University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check the List of Rayalaseema University Results 2023?

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses including LL.B, B.Tech, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RUK results 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ruk.ac.in/results/

Step 2: Select your course and click on it.

Step 3: Enter registration number and click on get result

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download Rayalaseema University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to check the details of Rayalaseema University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

PG 5th Semester

Click here

PG 3rd Semester

Click here

PG 1st Semester

Click here

LL.B 5 Years 1st Semester

Click here

LL.B 3 Years 1st Semester

Click here

B.Tech 1st Semester

Click here

B.Tech 7th Semester

Click here

B.Tech 6th Semester

Click here

B.Tech 5th Semester

Click here

B.Tech 4th Semester

Click here

B.Tech 3rd Semester

Click here

B.Tech 2nd Semester

Click here

Rayalaseema University: Highlights

Rayalaseema University is located in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2008. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Rayalaseema University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Rayalaseema University: Highlights

University Name

Rayalaseema University

Established

2008

Location

Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

