RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in for 29 Vacancies, Online Applications to Start from 27 February
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in for 29 Vacancies. Check the application process, important dates, educational qualification, vacancy segregation and other details here.
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a detailed notification for recruitment to the post of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Tech – Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security). All interested candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode at rbi.org.in from 27 February 2021 onwards. The last date for the application is 10 March 2021.
A total of 29 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 11 vacancies are for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 1 is for Manager (Tech - Civil) in Grade ‘B’, 12 are for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’ and 5 are for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security)
in Grade ‘A’. The candidates can check this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment.
Important Dates:
- Notification Release Date: 23 February 2021
- Commencement of submission of online application: 27 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 10 March 2021
- Exam Date: 10 April 2021
RBI Assistant Manager 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) - 12 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) - 5 Posts
- Manager (Tech-Civil) - 1 Post
- Legal Officer in Grade B - 1 Post
RBI Assistant Manager 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager (Rajbhahsa) - Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level; OR (ii) Second Class Master's Degree in English with Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level; OR (iii) Second Class Master's Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as Core/Elective/Major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level. (In lieu of a subject of Hindi at Bachelor's Degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a Bachelor's Degree); OR (iv) Master's Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class.
- Manager (Tech-Civil) - A Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.
- Legal Officer in Grade B - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/College/Institution, recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.
RBI Assistant Manager 2021 Age Limit
- Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) - 21 to 30 years
- Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) - 25 to 40 years
- Manager (Tech-Civil) - 21 to 35 years
- Legal Officer in Grade B - 21 to 32 years
Download RBI Assistant Manager 2021 Short Notice PDF
Download RBI Assistant Manager 2021 Detailed Notification PDF
RBI Assistant Manager 2021 Online Application Link - to active soon
How to apply for RBI Assistant Manager 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 27 February to 10 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
RBI Assistant Manager 2021 Application Fee
- SC / ST - Rs. 100/-
- GEN / OBC / PwBD/ EWS - Rs. 600/-
- STAFF@ - Nil
Latest Government Jobs:
West Bengal Police Agragami Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 938 Vacancies in WBCEF/WWCD/WBNF @wbpolice.gov.in
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021 Notification: Online Applications Started for 1159 Group C Posts (INCET TMM 01/2021) @joinindiannavy.gov.in, 10th Pass can apply