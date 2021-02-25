RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in for 29 Vacancies, Online Applications to Start from 27 February

How to apply for RBI Assistant Manager 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 February to 10 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for RBI Legal Officer in Grade B?

Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

What is the qualification required for RBI Manager Tech Recruitment 2021?

What is the last date for RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

The last date for the application is 10 March 2021.

What is the starting date for RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode at rbi.org.in from 27 February 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021?

A total of 29 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 11 vacancies are for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 1 is for Manager (Tech - Civil) in Grade ‘B’, 12 are for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’ and 5 are for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’.