Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021 Notification: 1159 Vacancies to be filled through INCET TMM 01/2021, Online Applications starts from 22 Feb

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy is going to hire candidates for the post of tradesman classified as Group C, Non Gazetted Industrial at various commands through Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021. All interested candidates will be able to apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

A total of 1159 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 710 vacancies are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 are for Western Naval Command, 125 are for Southern Naval Command as per a short notice. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th pass qualification from a recognized Board. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, important dates, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details for the recruitment in this article.

Important Dates: (Tentative)

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 7 March 2021

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021 Vacancy Details (Tentative)

Eastern Naval Command - 710 Posts

Western Naval Command - 324 Posts

Southern Naval Command - 125 Posts

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI) are eligible to apply.

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021 Age Limit - Between 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of screening of applications, written exam and document verification. The scheme of the exam is as follows.

Scheme of the exam:

All shortlisted/eligible candidates will have to appear in the online computer-based exam consisting of objective type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability, General Awareness. The total marks of the exam will be 100. The date, time and venue of online test will be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id.

Download Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021 Notification PDF

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021 Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 22 February to 7 March 2021. The direct link of the application will be provided in this article, once it is activated. Candidates can go through the official notification hyperlink for their reference.

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test INCET TMM 01/2021 Application Fee