RBI Assistant Result 2022 (Out) @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download Prelims Shortlisted Candidates PDF Here

RBI Assistant Result 2022 has been announced by Bank of India (RBI) on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Download Link Here

RBI Assistant Result 2022 Download: The wait is over! Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on 21 April 2022, has uploaded the selection list of the candidates who are qualified for the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 on its official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. The bank has prepared a list containing the roll number of the candidates as per their location. Candidates who have attended RBI Assistant Exam on 26 and 27 March 2022 can, now, download RBI Assistant Pre Result from this page by clicking on the RBI Assistant Result Link available below.

What is After RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022 ?

The candidates whose roll number is available in the prelims result list will now appear for the main exam. The Main online examination will be conducted on 08 May 2022 (Sunday)

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 Download

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card can be downloaded from RBI Website. The official website reads, "The time of Main Examination and Venue of Examinations will be indicated in the admission letters The link for downloading Admission Letters, Information Handout for Main examination, Instruction to PwBD candidates/ Joint undertaking / Declaration form for PwBD candidates using scribe, will shortly be made available in RBI website."

RBI Assistant Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant Registration Dates 2022 17 February to 08 March 2022 RBI Assistant Exam Date 2022 26 and 27 March 2022 RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 Date 21 March 2022 RBI Assistant Result Date 21 April 2022

How to Download RBI Assistant Result 2022 ?

The candidates can download RBI Result by simply following the mentioned steps from official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Go to 'Result' Section

Step 3:Click on 'Result of online Preliminary examination held on March 26 & 27, 2022 for Recruitment of Assistant- PY 2021'

Step 4: Now, click on 'Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates'

Step 4: Download RBI Assistant Result PDF

Step 5: Search for the city you have applied

Step 6: Check roll numbers of selected candidates