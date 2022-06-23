RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-2 on 25th June 2022: Check Exam Schedule, Practice Sets, Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-2: Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview based on aggregate of marks obtained in Phase-II (Paper-I+ Paper-II + Paper-III).

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Best Last-Minute Tips: The Reserve Bank of India will be conducting the RBI Grade B Phase-2 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 25th June 2022. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-2) Written Exam is available for download till 25th June 2022. In the Phase-2 Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from Economic and Social Issues, English (Writing Skills), and Finance and Management.

In this article, we have shared RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Scheme & Schedule of Exam along with Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High in Economic and Social Issues, English (Writing Skills), and Finance and Management.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, have been shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-2) Admit Card Download 13th June 2022 to 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Subject Type of Paper No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120 Paper II: English (Writing Skills) Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) 3 100 90 Minutes Paper-III: Finance and Management 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).

For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions will be asked of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, candidate answers more than 4 questions in descriptive, first 4 shall be evaluated.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

All papers of Phase-II (except the paper on English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English. Candidates will have the option to choose questions in Hindi or in English. The option of language is to be chosen in the beginning of the test. However, as required, you will be able to switch/toggle between the two languages, after choosing the option for the language. Answers to the objective type Papers of Phase-II (i.e. Paper-I and Paper-III) are to be marked by mouse clicking the correct option and then 'Save and Next'.

The time for the exam in the morning shift (Paper-III) and afternoon shift (Paper-I & II) is 120 and 210 minutes respectively; however, you may have to be at the venue for approximately 160 and 240 minutes respectively, including the time required for attendance marking, submission of admission letter with a photocopy of the photo ID proof, logging in, etc.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

Paper-I and Paper-III: Objective Type Papers: In objective type Papers all the questions will have multiple choices. The questions will carry varying marks, which will be indicated in the question papers. You can attempt any question at any point of time within the allotted time of 30 minutes. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the correct answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be highlighted and will be treated as your answer to that question (after "Save and Next"). There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

3. Check Important Instructions Related to Exam Schedule

(a) Paper III (Finance and Management) will take place in morning shift, followed by Paper I (Economics and Social Issues) and Paper II (English) in afternoon shift without any break between Paper I and Paper II.

(b) For Paper I and Paper III, 30 minutes duration is allotted to attempt objective type questions. After 30 minutes, descriptive type paper will start for which 90 minutes duration is allotted. You will not be able to shuffle between objective/descriptive Papers.

(c) For Paper I and Paper III, descriptive type paper the word limit shall be 600 words for 15 marks questions and 400 words for 10 marks questions.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam Schedule

Shift Paper Name of Paper Type of Paper Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (Minutes) Morning Paper-III Finance and Management Objective type 30 50 30 Descriptive type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard*. 6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each] 50 90 TOTAL 100 120 Afternoon Paper-I Economic and Social Issues Objective type 30 50 30 Descriptive type, Descriptive to be typed with the help of the keyboard* 6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each] 50 90 TOTAL 100 120 Paper-II English (Writing Skills) Descriptive, to be typed with the help of the keyboard 3 100 90

4. Practice Set for Finance and Management (Descriptive & Objective), Economic and Social Issues (Descriptive & Objective), English (Writing Skills) (Descriptive)

Paper-1 Economic and Social Issues (Descriptive Type) Practice Set

Paper-1 Economic and Social Issues (Objective Type) Practice Set

Paper-2 English (Writing Skills) (Descriptive Type) Practice Set

Paper-3 Finance and Management (Descriptive Type) Practice Set

Paper-3 Finance and Management (Objective Type)

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Please also bring currently valid photo identity proof in original and two photocopies (One is to be submitted along with the Morning Shift Admission letter and the other with the Afternoon Shift Admission letter) of the same photo identity proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL . Candidates coming without these documents will not be allowed to take the test. During each shift, the Admission Letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Currently valid photo identity proof are PAN Card/Passport/Permanent Driving Licence/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead along with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead along with the photograph/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/University/Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar Card with a photograph/Employee ID/Bar Council Identity card with photograph.

Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof for this purpose. Staff candidates have to bring RBI Identity Card and its photocopy. Please note that your name (provided by you during the process of registration) as appearing on the Admission Letters should exactly match the name as appears on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Admission Letters and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam. In the case of candidates who have changed their names will be allowed only if they produce Gazette notification/their marriage certificate/affidavit.

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, and remain calm.

Wish you the best!

