RBI JE Exam Analysis 2023: Civil and Electrical Section-wise Analysis, Difficulty Level, Topics Asked, and More

RBI JE Exam Review 2023: RBI conducted the JE Civil and Electrical exam on July 15, 2023, read here the difficulty level topics and sub-topics asked and detailed exam review for upcoming shifts.

RBI JE Exam Analysis: RBI (Reserve Bank of India) JE is a highly competitive examination which is conducted to recruit junior engineers for the civil and electrical domain. This RBI successfully conducted RBI JE written examination on July 15, 2023, and here we have come up with a detailed analysis of the exam. Candidates can check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination and other details here.

The RBI JE civil and electrical exam analysis 2023 will help students to understand the exam pattern, question paper structure, and so on, increasing their chances of scoring well in upcoming exams. According to the experience shared by students and experts, the RBI JE written exam is moderate.

RBI JE Exam Analysis 2023: Overview

We have tabulated below the exam pattern RBI JE which is being followed by the conducting body.

RBI JE Exam Pattern 2023 Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks (Total Weighted Score) Total Time (in Minutes) English Language 50 50 40 Engineering Discipline Paper I 40 100 40 Engineering Discipline Paper II 40 100 40 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 30 Total 180 300 150

RBI JE (Civil/Electrical) Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Reasoning and Engineering Discipline subjects were asked in the paper. As per the experience shared by students, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate.

Subject Name Difficulty Level English Language To be updated soon Engineering Discipline Paper I To be updated soon Engineering Discipline Paper II To be updated soon General Intelligence and Reasoning To be updated soon Overall Difficulty Level To be updated soon

RBI JE (Civil/Electrical) Analysis: Good Attempts

Below, according to the experts we have tabulated the shift wise Good Attempts

Subject Name July 15th 2023 Shift 1 English Language To be updated soon Engineering Discipline Paper I To be updated soon Engineering Discipline Paper II To be updated soon General Intelligence and Reasoning To be updated soon Overall Good Attempts To be updated soon

RBI JE (Civil/Electrical) Expected Cut Off

The RBI JE cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RBI JE (Civil/Electrical) 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 200) General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

RBI JE Exam Analysis 2023: Section-wise Analysis

The candidates must read the section-by-section RBI JE Exam Analysis in order to get familiar with the latest 2023 RBI JE Exam Analysis. We have done section wise RBI JE Exam Review, along with a number of questions and topics asked with their difficulty level, in the section below.

RBI JE Exam Analysis 2022- Reasoning Ability

The RBI JE exam reasoning was at a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was lengthy and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI JE reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI JE Reasoning Exam Analysis Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated soon to be updated soon to be updated soon

RBI JE Exam Analysis 2022- English Language

The RBI JE exam's English was on an Easy-Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was easy and less time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI JE English section is provided below:

RBI JE English Language Exam Analysis Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated soon to be updated soon to be updated soon

RBI JE Exam Analysis 2022- Engineering Discipline

The RBI JE exam's Engineering was on a Moderate difficulty level. Students shared their experience that the paper was tricky and time-consuming. The exam analysis for the RBI JE (Civil/Electrical) reasoning ability section is provided below:

RBI Garde B Quantitative Aptitude Exam Analysis Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level To be updated soon to be updated soon to be updated soon

What is the Salary of RBI JE?

RBI JE (Civil/Electrical) candidates get very lucrative compensation. Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 33,900/- per month (i.e. ₹20,700/- plus nine advance increments admissible to Junior Engineers) in the scale of ₹20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 and other allowances, as admissible from time to time. At present, the initial monthly Gross emoluments for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) is approximately Rs. 71,032.

RBI JE Preparation Strategy

Some of the crucial steps during the preparation stage include understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the exam, solving previous year's papers.