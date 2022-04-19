RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022 Out on rbi.org.in, Check Exam Pattern and Admit Card Release Date Here

RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022 has been announced by the Reserve Bank of India on rbi.org.in. Candidates can check exam Pattern and Admit Card Release Date Here.

RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just finished the online application process for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams- panel Year 2022. The bank will now plan to conduct the Online Examination in Phase – I and Phase – II for the post of Officers in Grade B and A.

According to the official notification, the bank has decided to conduct Phase 1 Officers in Gr B (DR)- General on 28 May 2022 while Phase 1 Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ exam will be conducted on July 02, 2022. Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam) is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2022 while Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ (Phase-II – Paper II & III Online/Written Exam) will be conducted on 6 August 2022. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

RBI Officer Grade B Phase 1 2022 Exam Pattern



Phase-I online Examination (Objective Type): This will comprise a single Paper for 200 marks consisting General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and; Reasoning. A total time of 120 minutes will be given for answering. However, separate time will be allotted for each test. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

Online Examination Centres for Phase I (Gr. B (DR –General)

State /UT Centre State /UT Centre Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain Andhra Pradesh Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati, Chirala, Kurnool, Nellore, Vijaywada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram Vishakhapatnam Maharashtra Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgoan, Kolhapur, Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun city Manipur Imphal Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Meghalaya Shillong Bihar Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna Mizoram Aizawl Chandigarh Chandigarh- Mohali Nagaland Kohima Chhattisgarh Raipur, Bhilai, Bilaspur (CG) New Delhi Delhi-NCR, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida& Greater Noida, Faridabad, Meerut, Gurugram Daman & Diu Rajkot Orissa Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur Goa Panaji Rajasthan Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Mehsana, Gandhi Nagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Sikkim Gangtok-Bardang City Haryana Ambala, Hissar, Kurukshetra. Tamilnadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla Telangana Hyderabad- Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Warangal Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Tripura Agartala Ladakh Leh Jharkhand Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribaug, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Uttar Pradesh Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzzafarnagar, Varanasi Karnataka Bengaluru, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udipi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee City Kerala Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrichur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, West Bengal Asansol, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

RBI Officer Grade B 2022: Important dates