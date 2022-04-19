RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022 Out on rbi.org.in, Check Exam Pattern and Admit Card Release Date Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022 has been announced by the Reserve Bank of India on rbi.org.in. Candidates can check exam Pattern and Admit Card Release Date Here.

Created On: Apr 19, 2022 13:01 IST
RBI Grade B Exam Date 2022
RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just finished the online application process for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams- panel Year 2022. The bank will now plan to conduct the Online Examination in Phase – I and Phase – II for the post of Officers in Grade B and A.

According to the official notification, the bank has decided to conduct Phase 1 Officers in Gr B (DR)- General on 28 May 2022 while Phase 1 Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ exam will be conducted on July 02, 2022. Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam) is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2022 while Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ (Phase-II – Paper II & III Online/Written Exam) will be conducted on 6 August 2022. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

RBI Officer Grade B Phase 1 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase-I online Examination (Objective Type): This will comprise a single Paper for 200 marks consisting General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and; Reasoning. A total time of 120 minutes will be given for answering. However, separate time will be allotted for each test. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

Online Examination Centres for Phase I (Gr. B (DR –General)

State /UT Centre State /UT Centre
Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain
Andhra Pradesh Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati, Chirala, Kurnool, Nellore, Vijaywada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram Vishakhapatnam Maharashtra Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgoan, Kolhapur, Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune
Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun city Manipur Imphal
Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Meghalaya Shillong
Bihar Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna Mizoram Aizawl
Chandigarh Chandigarh- Mohali Nagaland Kohima
Chhattisgarh Raipur, Bhilai, Bilaspur (CG) New Delhi Delhi-NCR, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida& Greater Noida, Faridabad, Meerut, Gurugram
Daman & Diu Rajkot Orissa Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur
Goa Panaji Rajasthan Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur
Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Mehsana, Gandhi Nagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Sikkim Gangtok-Bardang City
Haryana Ambala, Hissar, Kurukshetra. Tamilnadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli,
Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla Telangana Hyderabad- Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Warangal
Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Tripura Agartala
Ladakh Leh
Jharkhand Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribaug, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Uttar Pradesh Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzzafarnagar, Varanasi
Karnataka Bengaluru, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udipi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee City
Kerala Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrichur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, West Bengal Asansol, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri
Puducherry Puducherry  
Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

 

RBI Officer Grade B 2022: Important dates

Exam Name Exam Dates
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-I – Online Examination) May 28, 2022
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam) June 25, 2022
Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ (Phase-I – Online Examination) 2 July 2022
Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@(Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam)  6 August 2022
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-I – Online Examination) Admit Card to be released soon
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam) to be released soon
Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ (Phase-I – Online Examination) to be released soon
Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@(Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam) to be released soon

 

 

FAQ

What is the exam type for RBI Officer Grade B Phase 1 Exam 2022?

Online. Candidates can refer to the above article for details.

What is the release date for RBI Officer Grade B Phase 1 Exam 2022?

The date for releasing admit cards will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.

What is the RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022?

28 May 2022.

Take Free Online RBI Grade B 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
