RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022 Out on rbi.org.in, Check Exam Pattern and Admit Card Release Date Here

RBI Officer Grade B Exam Date 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just finished the online application process for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams- panel Year 2022. The bank will now plan to conduct the Online Examination in Phase – I and Phase – II for the post of Officers in Grade B and A.
According to the official notification, the bank has decided to conduct Phase 1 Officers in Gr B (DR)- General on 28 May 2022 while Phase 1 Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ exam will be conducted on July 02, 2022. Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam) is scheduled to be held on 25 June 2022 while Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ (Phase-II – Paper II & III Online/Written Exam) will be conducted on 6 August 2022. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.
RBI Officer Grade B Phase 1 2022 Exam Pattern
Phase-I online Examination (Objective Type): This will comprise a single Paper for 200 marks consisting General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and; Reasoning. A total time of 120 minutes will be given for answering. However, separate time will be allotted for each test. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
Online Examination Centres for Phase I (Gr. B (DR –General)
|State /UT
|Centre
|State /UT
|Centre
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Port Blair
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain
|Andhra Pradesh
|Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati, Chirala, Kurnool, Nellore, Vijaywada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram Vishakhapatnam
|Maharashtra
|Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgoan, Kolhapur, Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Naharlagun city
|Manipur
|Imphal
|Assam
|Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Bihar
|Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna
|Mizoram
|Aizawl
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh- Mohali
|Nagaland
|Kohima
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur, Bhilai, Bilaspur (CG)
|New Delhi
|Delhi-NCR, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida& Greater Noida, Faridabad, Meerut, Gurugram
|Daman & Diu
|Rajkot
|Orissa
|Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|Goa
|Panaji
|Rajasthan
|Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad, Anand, Mehsana, Gandhi Nagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|Sikkim
|Gangtok-Bardang City
|Haryana
|Ambala, Hissar, Kurukshetra.
|Tamilnadu
|Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli,
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla
|Telangana
|Hyderabad- Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Warangal
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Jammu
|Tripura
|Agartala
|Ladakh
|Leh
|Jharkhand
|Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribaug, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzzafarnagar, Varanasi
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udipi
|Uttarakhand
|Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee City
|Kerala
|Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrichur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam,
|West Bengal
|Asansol, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|Punjab
|Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala
RBI Officer Grade B 2022: Important dates
|Exam Name
|Exam Dates
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-I – Online Examination)
|May 28, 2022
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam)
|June 25, 2022
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ (Phase-I – Online Examination)
|2 July 2022
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@(Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam)
|6 August 2022
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-I – Online Examination) Admit Card
|to be released soon
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- General (Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam)
|to be released soon
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@ (Phase-I – Online Examination)
|to be released soon
|Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR*/DSIM@(Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam)
|to be released soon