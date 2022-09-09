RBSE REET Result 2022 Date: Know When will be REET Result and Answer Key Released ?

RBSE REET Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the REET Result 2022. Students can check all the latest updates regarding the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test Here.

REET Result 2022: A large number of candidates have appeared in REET Exam 2022 and are, now, waiting for the results. According to media reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the REET Result 2022 in the last week of September 2022 as Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla said that the board is analyzing the objections to the answer key of right now. He also stated that this month the scrutiny of objections to the answer key will be completed and the result will also be announced.

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test organized on two consecutive days i.e. 23 July and 34 July 2022. REET Provisional answer key is also released on the official website on 19 August 2022 and the candidates were invited to submit their objections till 25 August 2022. REET results wll be announced on the official website i.e. reetbser2022.in as well. 60% marks are required to clear the test. However, 55% is required for SC, OBC, MBC, EWS Categories and 36% marks are required for ST Category Candidates.

Those who clear the REET Exam 2022 will be eligible to apply for the teacher posts. Through Rajasthan REET 2022 recruitment exam, 46500 posts of class III teachers will be recruited. REET Level Exam is for primary teachers who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and level 2 is for upper primary teachers who want to teach classes 6 to 8.

Such candidates can appear for the exam which will be organized by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.

Also See:

REET Bonus Marks