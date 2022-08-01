RCFL Recruitment 2022 for 396 Apprentice Posts, Graduate/Diploma/ITI Can Apply @rcfltd.com

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited online application for the 396 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check RCFL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) a Government of India Undertaking is has published recruitment notification for Trade, Technician & Graduate Apprentice posts including Accounts Executive/Secretarial Assistant /Chemical/Civil/Computer/Electrical/Attendant Operator/Boiler Attendant/Electrician/Horticulture Assistant/Instrument Mechanic /Laboratory Assistant/Machinist/Medical Laboratory and others.

Candidates aspiring for Trade Apprenticeship shall register on :

http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration

Candidates aspiring for Technician Apprentice shall register as a student on :

https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in

Candidates aspiring for Graduate Apprentice such as BA, B. Com.,B. Sc., BBA/Graduation with Economics will be registered after joining at RCF as an Apprentice.

Important Dates RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 August 2022

Vacancy Details RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice

Accounts Executive-51

Secretarial Assistant-69

Recruitment Executive(HR)-30



Technician Apprentice

Chemical-30

Civil-06

Computer-06

Electrical -20

Instrumentation-20

Mechanical-28

Trade Apprentice

Attendant Operator-85

Boiler Attendant-03

Electrician-04

Horticulture Assistant-06

Instrument Mechanic-03

Laboratory Assistant-13

Machinist-06

Maintenance Mechanic-10

Welder-01

Housekeeper Hospital-01

Medical Lab Technician-01

Medical Laboratory-03



Eligibility Criteria RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Accounts Executive-B.Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics

Secretarial Assistant-Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge

Recruitment Executive (HR): Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge

Chemical- Diploma in Chemical Engineering

Civil-Diploma in Civil Engineering

Computer-Diploma in Computer Engineering

Electrical-Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

RFCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply

You can check the following steps to apply for the above posts.

Step 1: Visit website www.rcfltd.com

Step 2: Click on “RECRUITMENT” and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES –

2022”

Step 3: View the full Advertisement Details and read the instructions and terms and

conditions carefully before applying.

Step 4: Click on” I Accept” and then click on “Apply Online” to fill the Application Form.

Step 5: Candidate should keep the scanned copy of their passport size colour photograph

in .jpg/.jpeg format of not more than 75 KB size and their signature in .jpg/.jpeg

format of not more than 25 KB size.

Step 6: After you fill the Application form, click on “SAVE/SUBMIT” to save/submit the data

entered.

Step 7: After submission of the application, the Application form will be generated.

Step 8: Click on “Print” button to print the Application form which will be required at the

time of Joining, if shortlisted. The candidates are not required to send the

print out of the registered application form filled online.