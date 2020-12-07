RCFL Recruitment 2020 for 358 Trade Apprentice, Apply Online @rcfltd.com

RCFL Recruitment 2020: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Limited) has invited the applications for the recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice . Eligible and interested candidates can apply to RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website of RCFL -rcfltd.com from 08 December to 22 December 2020.

A total of 358 vacancies are available under Apprentices Act, 1961 as amended from time to time for training at Trombay / Thal and under the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT). The candidates can check more details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: 08 December 2020

Last Date to Apply Online: 22 December 2020

RCFL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 358

Trade Apprentices under the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE)

Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP) : 98 Posts

Laboratory Attendant Chemical Plant (LACP) : 07 Posts

Instrument Mechanic Chemical Plant (IMCP) : 07 Posts

Maintenance Mechanic Chemical Plant (MMCP) : 07 Posts

Electrician : 03 Posts

Boiler Attendant : 04 Posts

Machinist : 01 Post

Welder (Gas & Electric) : 01 Post

Stenographer (English) : 40 Posts

Secretarial Assistant : 50 Posts

Horticulture Assistant : 08 Posts

Housekeeper (Hospital) : 08 Posts

Food Production (General) : 01 Post

Assistant (Human Resource) : 16 Posts

Executive (Marketing) Trainee : 10 Posts

Executive (Finance and Accounts) Trainee : 10 Posts

Accountant : 10 Posts

Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee : 08 Posts

Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) : 01 Post

Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) : 01 Post

Trade Apprentices under under the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT)

Diploma (Chemical) : 19 Posts

Diploma (Mechanical) : 18 Posts

Diploma (Electrical) : 12 Posts

Diploma (Instrumentation) : 08 Posts

Diploma (Civil) : 03 Posts

Diploma (Computer) : 02 Posts

Diploma (Medical Lab Technician) : 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Trade Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP) : Passed B.Sc. (Chemistry) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematic or Biology.

Laboratory Attendant Chemical Plant (LACP) : Passed B.Sc. with (Chemistry) Physics, Chemistry and Mathematic or Biology.

Instrument Mechanic Chemical Plant (IMCP) : Passed B.Sc. (Physics) with Physics and Chemistry .

Maintenance Mechanic Chemical Plant (MMCP) : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics.

Electrician, Boiler Attendant & Machinist : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics.

Welder (Gas & Electric) : Passed Passed 8th Class Examination from a recognized school.

Stenographer (English) : Passed H. Sc Preference will be given to Graduate candidates or completed Diploma in Executive Personal Assistant or equivalent.

Secretarial Assistant : Passed H. Sc Preference will be given to Graduate candidates or completed Diploma in Executive Personal Assistant or equivalent.

Horticulture Assistant : Passed H. Sc Pass .

Housekeeper (Hospital) : Passed SSC.

Food Production (General) : Passed SSC .

Assistant (Human Resource) : Passed MBA (HR) /MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management /Personal Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course).

Executive (Marketing) Trainee : Passed MBA (Marketing) / Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (2 years full time Course)

Executive (Finance and Accounts) Trainee : CA/ICWA/MFC/MBA (Finance & Accounts)/Post. Graduate Diploma in Financial Management

Accountant : Passed H. Sc .

Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee : Minimum Graduate, Basic English Knowledge

Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics

Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics

Apprentice BOAT : Diploma in Engineering in respective discipline

Diploma (Medical Lab Technician) - Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

Age Limit:

Food Production (General), Stenographer (English) , Welder , Machinist, Boiler Attendant , Electrician and Maintenance Mechanic Chemical Plant (MMCP) - 21 Years

Others - 25 Years

Stipend:

12th class - Rs.7000/- per month

Technician Apprentices or Diploma Holder in any stream or Sandwich Course - Rs.8000/- per month

Graduate Apprentices or Degree Apprentices or Degree in any stream - Rs.9000/- per month

Selection Process for Trade Apprentice Posts

A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification.

How to Apply for RCFL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates should register their names on the online portal i.e. www.apprenticeship.gov.in / www.mhrdnats.gov.in / https://apprenticeshipindia.org/courses/type/optional for optional trades. Thereafter apply to Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited by clicking on “RECRUITMENT” and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF TRADE APPRENTICES – 2020”.

Online Application - on 8 Dec