RCFL Recruitment 2020 for 358 Trade Apprentice, Apply Online @rcfltd.com

RCFL Recruitment 2020: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Limited) has invited the applications for the recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice . Eligible and interested candidates can apply to RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website of RCFL -rcfltd.com from 08 December to 22 December 2020.
A total of 358 vacancies are available under Apprentices Act, 1961 as amended from time to time for training at Trombay / Thal and under the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT). The candidates can check more details below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date to Apply Online: 08 December 2020
- Last Date to Apply Online: 22 December 2020
RCFL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 358
Trade Apprentices under the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE)
- Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP) : 98 Posts
- Laboratory Attendant Chemical Plant (LACP) : 07 Posts
- Instrument Mechanic Chemical Plant (IMCP) : 07 Posts
- Maintenance Mechanic Chemical Plant (MMCP) : 07 Posts
- Electrician : 03 Posts
- Boiler Attendant : 04 Posts
- Machinist : 01 Post
- Welder (Gas & Electric) : 01 Post
- Stenographer (English) : 40 Posts
- Secretarial Assistant : 50 Posts
- Horticulture Assistant : 08 Posts
- Housekeeper (Hospital) : 08 Posts
- Food Production (General) : 01 Post
- Assistant (Human Resource) : 16 Posts
- Executive (Marketing) Trainee : 10 Posts
- Executive (Finance and Accounts) Trainee : 10 Posts
- Accountant : 10 Posts
- Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee : 08 Posts
- Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) : 01 Post
- Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) : 01 Post
Trade Apprentices under under the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT)
- Diploma (Chemical) : 19 Posts
- Diploma (Mechanical) : 18 Posts
- Diploma (Electrical) : 12 Posts
- Diploma (Instrumentation) : 08 Posts
- Diploma (Civil) : 03 Posts
- Diploma (Computer) : 02 Posts
- Diploma (Medical Lab Technician) : 05 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Trade Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP) : Passed B.Sc. (Chemistry) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematic or Biology.
- Laboratory Attendant Chemical Plant (LACP) : Passed B.Sc. with (Chemistry) Physics, Chemistry and Mathematic or Biology.
- Instrument Mechanic Chemical Plant (IMCP) : Passed B.Sc. (Physics) with Physics and Chemistry .
- Maintenance Mechanic Chemical Plant (MMCP) : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics.
- Electrician, Boiler Attendant & Machinist : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics.
- Welder (Gas & Electric) : Passed Passed 8th Class Examination from a recognized school.
- Stenographer (English) : Passed H. Sc Preference will be given to Graduate candidates or completed Diploma in Executive Personal Assistant or equivalent.
- Secretarial Assistant : Passed H. Sc Preference will be given to Graduate candidates or completed Diploma in Executive Personal Assistant or equivalent.
- Horticulture Assistant : Passed H. Sc Pass .
- Housekeeper (Hospital) : Passed SSC.
- Food Production (General) : Passed SSC .
- Assistant (Human Resource) : Passed MBA (HR) /MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management /Personal Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course).
- Executive (Marketing) Trainee : Passed MBA (Marketing) / Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (2 years full time Course)
- Executive (Finance and Accounts) Trainee : CA/ICWA/MFC/MBA (Finance & Accounts)/Post. Graduate Diploma in Financial Management
- Accountant : Passed H. Sc .
- Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee : Minimum Graduate, Basic English Knowledge
- Medical Lab Technician (Pathology) : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics
- Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) : Passed H. Sc with Science and Mathematics
- Apprentice BOAT : Diploma in Engineering in respective discipline
- Diploma (Medical Lab Technician) - Diploma in Medical Lab Technology
Age Limit:
- Food Production (General), Stenographer (English) , Welder , Machinist, Boiler Attendant , Electrician and Maintenance Mechanic Chemical Plant (MMCP) - 21 Years
- Others - 25 Years
Stipend:
- 12th class - Rs.7000/- per month
- Technician Apprentices or Diploma Holder in any stream or Sandwich Course - Rs.8000/- per month
- Graduate Apprentices or Degree Apprentices or Degree in any stream - Rs.9000/- per month
Selection Process for Trade Apprentice Posts
A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification.
How to Apply for RCFL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates should register their names on the online portal i.e. www.apprenticeship.gov.in / www.mhrdnats.gov.in / https://apprenticeshipindia.org/courses/type/optional for optional trades. Thereafter apply to Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited by clicking on “RECRUITMENT” and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF TRADE APPRENTICES – 2020”.
RCFL Trade Apprentice Notice PDF
Online Application - on 8 Dec