RCFL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for Management Trainee Posts at rcfltd.com, Check Eligibility

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited online application for the 19 Management Trainee posts on its official website. Check RCFL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) a Government of India Undertaking has published notification for the 19 Management Trainee posts in the Employment News (20-26 August) 2022. Candidates having Regular full time degree in any discipline from UGC / AICTE approved Institutions can apply for these posts through official website on or before 31 August 2022.

Candidates applying for the RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should note that the selection process comprises of Online Test and Personal Interview.

Notification Details RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job:

Advertisement No.: 01062022

Important Dates RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 August 2022

Vacancy Details RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Management Trainee (Corporate Communication)-02

Management Trainee (Materials)-17

Eligibility Criteria RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee (Corporate Communication)-Regular full time degree in any discipline from UGC / AICTE approved Institutions. And

Post-Graduation Qualification: MBA/MMS or equivalent Master Degree (Two years Regular & Full time course) with specialization in Media Studies/ Public Relations/ Mass Communication / Journalism from University Grants Commission (UGC) / AICTE approved Institute.

If the specialization is not mentioned in the Mark Sheet / Degree certificate, letter from college/University specifying the specialization will be required.

Post-Graduation Diploma in Management (PGDM) will not be considered

Management Trainee (Materials)-Regular full time degree in any discipline from UGC / AICTE approved Institutions. AND

2 years regular and full time post-graduation degree of (MBA) Master of Business Administration with specialization in Materials Management / (MMS) Master of Management Studies with specialization in Materials Management / equivalent 2 years regular and full time Master Degree with specialization in Materials Management from UGC / AICTE approved Institution.

If the specialization is not mentioned in the Mark Sheet / Degree certificate, letter from college/University specifying the specialization will be required.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply RCFL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online only through the official website on or before 31 August 2022.