REPCO All India Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Manager, Executive, Trainee Posts

Repco Home Finance Limited (RHFL) is hiring for the post of Assistant Manager/ Executive/ Trainee. Details Here.

REPCO Recruitment 2022: Repco Home Finance Limited (RHFL) is looking to recruit Assistant Manager/ Executive/ Trainee for various locations across India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website repcohome.com on or before 23 May 2022.

Important Dates

Closing date of Online Registration – 23 May 2022

REPCO Vacancy Details

Trainee/ Executive/ Assistant Manager

REPCO Assistant Manager, Executive, Trainee Salary:

Assistant Manager and Executive (on roll) Monthly Gross Pay including Meal Card starting from Rs.24300/- per month for Assistant Manager Cadre and from Rs.21300/- per month for Executive Cadre + Variable Performance Incentive & Perquisites as per extant policy of the Company.

Trainee (off roll) - Starting fixed stipend would be Rs. 9500 p.m. (variable based on location and previous experience) plus Meal allowance and performance incentive (variable, based on performance).

Eligibility Criteria for REPCO Assistant Manager, Executive, Trainee Posts

The candidate’s age should not exceed 25 years as on 01-05-2022 (relaxation generally up to 30 years can be considered based on commensurate, relevant prior experience).

Preference will be given for experience in HFCs/ Banks/ FIs/ NBFCs in Home Loan.

For the position of Assistant Manager, minimum 3 years of prior experience is mandatory.

Desired Profile:

Any Graduate preferably B Com (necessarily preceded by SSLC (or equivalent) and HSC/ Diploma) with minimum 50% marks from a UGC recognized University. Graduates from Open University will not be considered.

Fluency in the respective regional languages (read, write & speak) besides English is must. Working knowledge of Hindi will be an added advantage.

Early joining will be preferred.

For recruitment in all cadres, candidates external applying having pending disciplinary action against them at the time of applying for the position or having been punished under disciplinary proceedings in last 5 years will not be considered eligible. All appointments are subject to satisfactory reference / background verification.

No request for transfer would be considered for a period of 3 years.

RHFL Internal candidates are not eligible to apply.

How to Apply for REPCO Assistant Manager, Executive, Trainee Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode.