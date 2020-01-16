RINL Recruitment 2020, 189 Vacancies for MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Posts

RINL Recruitment 2020: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Vizag Steel Plant has published the recruitment notification for the post of Management Trainee (MT) on regular basis and Radiologist on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts after 16 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date for submitting Application – 16 January 2020

Last Date for submitting Application – to be notified soon

RINL MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Tech) on regular basis – 188 Posts

Ceramics – 4 Posts

Chemical – 26 Posts

Civil – 5 Posts

Electrical – 45 Posts

Instrumentation and Electronics – 10 Posts

Mechanical – 77 Posts

Metallurgy -19 Posts

Mining – 2 Posts

Radiologist – 1 Post

How to Apply for the RINL MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Jobs Posts 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from 16 January 2020.

RINL MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Recruitment Notification PDF

