RINL Recruitment 2020, 189 Vacancies for MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Posts

RINL Recruitment 2020: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Vizag Steel Plant has published the recruitment notification for the post of Management Trainee (MT) on regular basis and Radiologist on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts after 16 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting date for submitting Application – 16 January 2020
- Last Date for submitting Application – to be notified soon
RINL MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Vacancy Details
Management Trainee (Tech) on regular basis – 188 Posts
- Ceramics – 4 Posts
- Chemical – 26 Posts
- Civil – 5 Posts
- Electrical – 45 Posts
- Instrumentation and Electronics – 10 Posts
- Mechanical – 77 Posts
- Metallurgy -19 Posts
- Mining – 2 Posts
Radiologist – 1 Post
How to Apply for the RINL MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Jobs Posts 2020
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from 16 January 2020.
RINL MT (Management Trainee) and Radiologist Recruitment Notification PDF
