RINL Vizag Steel Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 150 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Posts @vizagsteel.com, Check Eligibility

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has invited application for the 150 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Posts on its official website.

RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has invited application for the 150 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Vizag Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before 18 November 2021 on vizagsteel.com. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including  A Degree in Engineering or A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline can apply for 
RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021.


Important Date for RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:18 November 2021


Vacancy Details for RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021: 
Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees-100 (Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science / IT, Metallurgy, Instrumentation, Civil, Chemical)
Technician Apprenticeship Trainees (TAT)-50 (Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Computer Science, Civil)

Eligibility Criteria for RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021: 
Educational Qualification
 Graduate(Engineering) Apprentices

  1.  A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University.
  2. A degree in engineering or technology granted by an Institutions empowered to grant such degrees by an Act of Parliament.  

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

  1.  A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
  2. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline. 

 
RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021: PDF

How to Apply for RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021: 
In a bid to apply for RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to registered/enrolled in MHRD NATS Web Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and then fill the Google form in the below link:
https://forms.gle/tW4eNrjrPqWhRrxq6.  Last date of submission of Google form is 18 November 2021 

