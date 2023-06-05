RITES Recruitment through GATE 2023 Apply for 20 Posts

RITES Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 20 Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More

RITES Recruitment 2023 through GATE scorecard is out for 20 Graduate Engineer Trainee on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023

RITES
RITES

Rail India Technical and Economical Service (RITES) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 20 vacancies of Graduate Engineer Trainees on its official website - https://rites.com

As per the notification, the application process will start on June 1st, 2023, and will end on June 30, 2023. Interested candidates for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023: Overview

RITES Recruitment will fill 20 positions for Graduate Engineer Trainees. Check out the important details for the RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Career Counseling

 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

RITES

Posts Name

Graduate Engineer Trainee

Total Vacancies

20

Mode of Application

Online

Selection process

Gate 2023 Scorecard and Interview

 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 20 vacancies announced for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainee by RITES. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

 

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Important Dates

Online Application Begins

June 1, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 30, 2023

Interview

To be announced soon

 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Application Fees

 

The category-wise application fees for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

UR/OBC

Rs. 600 plus Taxes

EWS/SC/ST/PwD

Rs. 300 plus Taxes

 

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 20 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023

Post 

Number of Posts

GET(Civil)

20

Total

20



RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

The details of Educational qualification and age limit required is listed below

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done bachelors degree in civil engineering or equivalent qualification.

The candidates belonging to general/EWS category should have scored minimum of 60% marks while candidates from reserved category (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwD) should have score minimum of 50% marks

Note: Final year students are also eligible, provided they are fulfilling the above criteria in aggregate of all semesters given.

Age Limit

As per the notification, as on June 1, 2023, the age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years. However, age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Gate 2023 Scorecard 
  • Interview

The final merit list will be created as per the following distribution tabulated below

Parameter

Weightage

Gate Marks (Out of 100

75%

Interview

25%




RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the selected candidates will get the training of 2 Months, after successful completion of training the candidates will get the pay of  Rs.40,000 – 1,40,000.

 

Steps to Apply for the posts

The steps to apply for posts is listed below

  1. Visit the official website of RITES.
  2. On the homepage, click on Careers then Vacancies
  3. Now click Online Registration
  4. Fill out all the required details
  5. Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
  6. Submit the application and download it for future reference

FAQ

What is the probation period of the selected Graduate Engineer Trainee?

As per the notification, after the successful completion of two months of training candidates need to serve a probation of 1 year which may increase based on the performance of candidates.

What is the selection process for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be evaluated with Gate 2023 normalized scorecard and interview.

How many posts have been announced in RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee recruitment?

A total of 20 posts have been announced in the RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee in the recruitment the notification.

When will the detailed notification for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 be released?

The RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment on its official website. The application process is started from Jun 1, 2023.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next