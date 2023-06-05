RITES Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 20 Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More

RITES Recruitment 2023 through GATE scorecard is out for 20 Graduate Engineer Trainee on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023

Rail India Technical and Economical Service (RITES) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 20 vacancies of Graduate Engineer Trainees on its official website - https://rites.com

As per the notification, the application process will start on June 1st, 2023, and will end on June 30, 2023. Interested candidates for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023: Overview

RITES Recruitment will fill 20 positions for Graduate Engineer Trainees. Check out the important details for the RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 listed here.

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority RITES Posts Name Graduate Engineer Trainee Total Vacancies 20 Mode of Application Online Selection process Gate 2023 Scorecard and Interview

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 20 vacancies announced for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainee by RITES. Download the official notification through the link given below.

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Important Dates Online Application Begins June 1, 2023 Online Application closes on June 30, 2023 Interview To be announced soon

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Application Fees

The category-wise application fees for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees UR/OBC Rs. 600 plus Taxes EWS/SC/ST/PwD Rs. 300 plus Taxes

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 20 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Post Number of Posts GET(Civil) 20 Total 20







RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

The details of Educational qualification and age limit required is listed below

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done bachelors degree in civil engineering or equivalent qualification.

The candidates belonging to general/EWS category should have scored minimum of 60% marks while candidates from reserved category (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwD) should have score minimum of 50% marks

Note: Final year students are also eligible, provided they are fulfilling the above criteria in aggregate of all semesters given.

Age Limit

As per the notification, as on June 1, 2023, the age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years. However, age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Gate 2023 Scorecard

Interview

The final merit list will be created as per the following distribution tabulated below

Parameter Weightage Gate Marks (Out of 100 75% Interview 25%







RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the selected candidates will get the training of 2 Months, after successful completion of training the candidates will get the pay of Rs.40,000 – 1,40,000.

Steps to Apply for the posts

The steps to apply for posts is listed below