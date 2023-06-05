RITES Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 20 Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More

Rail India Technical and Economical Service (RITES) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 20 vacancies of Graduate Engineer Trainees on its official website - https://rites.com
As per the notification, the application process will start on June 1st, 2023, and will end on June 30, 2023. Interested candidates for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023: Overview
RITES Recruitment will fill 20 positions for Graduate Engineer Trainees. Check out the important details for the RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 listed here.
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023
Recruitment Authority
RITES
Posts Name
Graduate Engineer Trainee
Total Vacancies
20
Mode of Application
Online
Selection process
Gate 2023 Scorecard and Interview
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 20 vacancies announced for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainee by RITES. Download the official notification through the link given below.
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment Important Dates
Online Application Begins
June 1, 2023
Online Application closes on
June 30, 2023
Interview
To be announced soon
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Application Fees
The category-wise application fees for RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee recruitment 2023 is tabulated below
Category
Application Fees
UR/OBC
Rs. 600 plus Taxes
EWS/SC/ST/PwD
Rs. 300 plus Taxes
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 20 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023
Post
Number of Posts
GET(Civil)
20
Total
20
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit
The details of Educational qualification and age limit required is listed below
Educational Qualification:
As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done bachelors degree in civil engineering or equivalent qualification.
The candidates belonging to general/EWS category should have scored minimum of 60% marks while candidates from reserved category (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PwD) should have score minimum of 50% marks
Note: Final year students are also eligible, provided they are fulfilling the above criteria in aggregate of all semesters given.
Age Limit
As per the notification, as on June 1, 2023, the age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years. However, age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Gate 2023 Scorecard
- Interview
The final merit list will be created as per the following distribution tabulated below
Parameter
Weightage
Gate Marks (Out of 100
75%
Interview
25%
RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the selected candidates will get the training of 2 Months, after successful completion of training the candidates will get the pay of Rs.40,000 – 1,40,000.
Steps to Apply for the posts
The steps to apply for posts is listed below
- Visit the official website of RITES.
- On the homepage, click on Careers then Vacancies
- Now click Online Registration
- Fill out all the required details
- Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
- Submit the application and download it for future reference