RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check PDF Here

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Keys have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download From Here

RPSC Grade 1 Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) uploaded the answer keys of the Lecturer (Secondary Education Deptt.) Competitive Exam 2022 held for Music, Sanskrit (Group -A), and Drawing, (Group -C) Subjects. Candidates can download RPSC Grade 1 Answer Key from the commission website, i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key Link is also provided in the article below.

RPSC Grade 1 Answer Key Links

Music

Sanskrit

Drawing

How to Download RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022 ?

Search for the website of the commission On the homepage, you will see a 'News Section'. Under this section, you need to click on answer key links including 'Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Drawing)', 'Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Sanskrit)' and 'Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Music)' Download RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key PDF Check the answers

RPSC 1st Grade Objection Link

The commission has facilitated the candidates to submit objections, if any, against the provided answer key. The objection link will be available from 26 November to 28 November 2022 on the website of RPSC. The objection should be based on standard and authentic books.

There is an objection fee of Rs. 100 via e-mitra or through an online payment gateway. The candidates are required to login into the SSO website and select 'Recruitment Portal' and click on the 'Objection link' of the concerned exam.

RPSC conducted the exam for the Grade 1 Lecture Posts from 11 to 21 October 2022 across the state.