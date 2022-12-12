RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022 (Out): Check School Lecturer PDF Here

RPSC 1st Grade Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission uploaded School Lecturer First Grade Answer Key on its official website. Check PDFs Here.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the answer key of the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 for Group A - English, Biology) & (Group B - Hindi) on its website i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates can also submit representation, if any, against any answer key. The objection link is available from 14 December to 16 December 2022. They will be charged Rs. 100 per objection. The objection should be from standard and authentic books.

The candidates can download RPSC Answer Key from the website of the commission ( or through the link provided below:

RPSC School Lecturer Hindi Answer Key Download Link

RPSC School Lecturer Biology Answer Key Download Link

RPSC School Lecturer English Answer Key Download Link

How to Download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Go to official website of RPSC i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Hindi)’ or ‘Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (Biology)’ or ‘Model Answer Key for School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 (English)’

Step 3: Download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check the answers

Step 5: Take a print out of the answer key

How to Submit RPSC School Lecturer Objection Link 2022

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSO Portal which is sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Login into your account and select 'Recruitment Portal'

Step 3: Click on 'Question Objection'

Step 4: Submit your objection

RPSC Lecturer Exam was held from 11 October to 21 October 2022 for English, Biology and Hindi Subjects.