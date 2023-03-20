RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2022-23: Download PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Candidates can download PDFs for Social Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit Subjects Here.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2022-2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) for four subjects including Social Science, Hindi, English & Sanskrit. Candidates who appeared in Rajasthan Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam can download RPSC Answer Key from the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Exam Name RPSC 2nd Grade Answer Key PDF Links

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Sanskrit Answer Key Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher English Answer Key Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Hindi Answer Key Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Social Science Answer Key Download Here

RPSC Answer Key 2022: How to Submit RPSC 2nd Teacher Answer Key Objection 2023 ?

Candidates having any objection, against any answer, can submit their representation online. The objection can be submitted from 22 March to 24 March 2023. The objection proof should be based on a standard and authentic book.

The fee to submit an objection is Rs. 100.

The candidate can submit the by login into the SSO Portal and then selecting ‘Recruitment Portal’ .

How to Download RPSC 2nd Teacher Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download RPSC Teacher Answer Key from the official website below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link ‘Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Sanskrit)’ or ‘Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (English)’ or ‘Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Hindi)’ or ‘Model Answer Key for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam - 2022 (Social Science)’

Step 3: Download RPSC Senior Teacher Answer Key

Step 4: Check answers for Sanskrit, English, Hindi and Social Science subjects

RPSC conducted the written exam for the said posts on 21, 22, 23 and 26 December 2022 for the recruuitment of 9760 Senior Teachers in the schools of the Rajasthan.