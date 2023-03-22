RPSC 6th Phase Interview Date 2023 Out For Sub Inspector/Commander @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Schedule

RPSC 6th Phase Interview Schedule 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a detailed interview schedule for 6th phase for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the 6th Phase of interview for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 from 04 April 2023 onwards. Earlier Commission has conducted the interview for 5th phase of interview for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam from 20 March 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for 6th phase of interview round for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 can download the RPSC 6th Phase Interview Date 2023 from the official website of RPSS-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC 6th Phase Interview Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

RPSC 6th Phase Interview Schedule 2023: Details Schedule

According to the short notice released, the interview for Sixth Phase for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 will be held from 04 to 06 April 2023 and 10 to 13 April 2023. The detailed interview schedule for the qualified candidates for 6th phase of personality test will be available on the official website. Candidates will have to appear for the same as per the roll number wise schedule to be released on the official website.

RPSC 6th Phase Interview Schedule 2023: Details of Document Verification



All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the 6th phase for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam posts will have to carry the essential documents in original and xerox copies. You can check the short notice regarding the documents to be produced during the personality test round.

All those candidates who have not submitted their online application form yet, are advised to download the same and produce the same during the interview round.

RPSC 6th Phase Interview Schedule 2023: Admit Card Update

Commission will upload the interview Admit Card for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. post in due course of time. You can download your Admit Card after providing your login credentials to the link uploaded in due course of time on the official website.

How To Download: RPSC 6th Phase Interview Schedule 2023