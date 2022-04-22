RPSC ACF FRO Interview Result 2022 Announced on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check list of selected candidates here. 

RPSC ACF FRO Interview Result 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview result for recruitment to the post of ACF & Forest Range Officer in Forest Department, Rajasthan. Candidates who appeared in the RPSC ACF FRO Interview 2022 (Advt No.06/2018-19) can download a list of selected candidates from the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The list of selected candidates have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download RPSC ACF FRO Interview 2022 (Advt No.06/2018-19) PDF from the official website. The result is provisional. Candidates can check provisional and conditional candidate status in the provided link.

How to Download RPSC ACF FRO Interview 2022 (Advt No.06/2018-19) Result?

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'List of Provisional/Conditional Candidates for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam - 2018' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download RPSC ACF FRO Interview 2022 (Advt No.06/2018-19) Result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RPSC ACF FRO Interview 2022 (Advt No.06/2018-19) Result

This drive was being done to recruit 204 vacancies of ACF & Forest Range Officer Posts in the Forest Department, Rajasthan. The written exam for the same was done from 18 to 20 & 22 to 26-02-2021 and interviews were held between 30-03 to 26-04-2022. Candidates can download RPSC ACF FRO Interview 2022 Result Directly by clicking on the above link.