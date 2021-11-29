RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 OUT for 218 Vacancies, Apply Online for Asst Statistical Officer from 1 Dec

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 16:04 IST
RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021
RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Statistical Officer. Interested candidates can apply online from 1 December 2021 onwards. The candidates will be able to access the online application @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date of online application submission is 20 December 2021. A total of 218 vacancies have been notified. The candidates can scroll down to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application: 1 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 December 2021

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Statistical Officer - 218 Posts

Post Name

Total

Asst Statistical Officer (Non TSP)

203

Asst Statistical Officer (TSP)

15

 

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics or Commerce or a Master's degree in any of the above subjects with one-year diploma in Statistics from a recognized University established by law in India. The candidates are advised to check on the hyperlink given below for more details.

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Download RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 1 Dec

Official Website

How to apply for RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 1 December 2021 to 20 December 2021. The applications will be filled up through online mode only. All candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before submitting the online application. The candidates are also advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

RPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

 

For General/ OBC/ MBC (Other State Candidates): Rs. 350/-

For OBC, BC Candidates of Rajasthan State: Rs. 250/- 

For SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: Rs. 150/-

Payment Mode: Online

Take Free Online Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationRPSC ASO Recruitment 2021 OUT for 218 Vacancies, Apply Online for Asst Statistical Officer from 1 Dec
Notification Date29 Nov, 2021
Last Date of Submission20 Dec, 2021
CityJaipur
StateRajasthan
CountryIndia
Organization Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
