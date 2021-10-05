RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.). Check Download Link, Exam Pattern, Procedure to Download the RPSC Admit Card and Other Details Here.

RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card of the exam scheduled on 11 October 2021 for the post of Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.. RPSC Head Master Admit Card Link is available in this article. Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

RPSC Head Master Admit Card Download Link

The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. Morning from 09.00 A.M to 12.00 P.M and Evening from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M. evening. Candidates can check their exam time and exam centre on their admit card.

RPSC Head Master Exam Pattern

There will be multiple-choice questions.

Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer, one-third of marks prescribed for that particular question can be deducted.

Candidates can check the total marks, number of questions below:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Paper -I General Studies 150 300 3 hours Paper - II General awareness about education and educational administration 150 300 3 hours Total 300 600

How to Download RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021’ available on the official website t

Now, click on ‘Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021’

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Get Admit Card’

Enter your ‘Application Number’ and select ‘Date of Birth’

Download Rajasthan Head Master Admit Card

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the exam for recruitment 83 Headmasters in the state.