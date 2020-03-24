RPSC Interview Result 2020 for Assistant Statistical Officer Declared@rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

RPSC Interview Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview result for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview for the Assistant Statistical Officer posts can their result from the official website of RPSC www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Selection of candidates has been done on their performance in the Interview held from 18-03-2020 to 20-03-2020. After interviewing the candidates the Commission has selected these candidates in order of merit.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has also released the names of candidates who have been kept in the Reserve List in order of merit by the Commission for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer for Agriculture Department.

It is to be noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had earlier notified for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer for Agriculture Department against Advertisement No. 05/2018-19 and corrigendum nos. 29/2018-19 and 15/2019-20.

You can check the RPSC Interview Result 2020 on the official website of RPSC. You can check result also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for RPSC Interview Result 2020





Process to Download RPSC Interview Result 2020

Visit Rajasthan Public Service Commission official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the News Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Interview Result for Asst. Statistical Officer (Agri. Dept.) 2018 on the home page.

A new window will open where you can get the PDF of the result.

Download and save the Result for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Statistical Officer Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.