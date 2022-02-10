JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

RPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Superintendent & Inspector of Factories Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for Superintendent Garden and Inspector of Factories Post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 13:36 IST
RPSC Interview Schedule 2022

RPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for various posts including Superintendent Garden and Inspector of Factories and Boilers Post. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Interview round for Superintendent Garden and Inspector of Factories and Boilers Posts can check the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RPSC Interview Schedule 2022 for Superintendent Garden and Inspector of Factories and Boilers Post from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download RPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

  1. First of all visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
  2. Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link " Press Note Regarding Interview Date for Superintendent Garden 2021/ Inspector of Factories and Boilers Exam - 2020  " displaying on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the RPSC Interview Schedule 2022  in a new window.
  5. You should take a print out of the same for future reference.

According to the short notice released, RPSC has decided to conduct the interview for Superintendent Garden 2021 and  Inspector of Factories and Boilers Exam - 2020 on 18 February 2022. 

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for Superintendent Garden and Inspector of Factories and Boilers post should note that they will have to appear for the interview/document verification round on the date mentioned in the notification. 

Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card for the Superintendent Garden and Inspector of Factories and Boilers post on its official website in due course of time. Candidate are advised to visit on the official website regularly for latest update in this regards. 

Candidates will have to carry all the essential certificates/documents in original with xerox during Interview round as mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that they will have to follow the guidelines/protocol for the COVID -19 as mentioned in the notification. 

You can download directly the RPSC Interview Schedule 2022 for Superintendent Garden and Inspector of Factories and Boilers Post from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: RPSC Interview Schedule 2022 

