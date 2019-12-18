RPSC JLO Admit Card 2019 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Jr Legal Officer Admit Card

RPSC has released the admit card for JLO Posts (Junior Legal Officer) Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RPSC or directly through the link given below. They will be required to provide application number and date of birth.

e Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the admit card of the written test for the post of Junior Legal Officer. The candidates who had applied for the RPSC Jr Legal Officer Competitive Exam 2019 would be able to download the admit card from the RPSC official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Jr Legal Officer is scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 December 2019 at the District Headquarter of Ajmer. There will be objective type questions and the exam is divided into 4 parts: (Paper 1) Constitution of India with special emphasis on Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles and enforcement of rights through writs, Functioning of High Court and Supreme Court and attorney General (50 Marks) (Paper 2) Civil Procedure Code and Criminal, Procedure Code, Provisions required to be referred generally in Government Office will be given importance(50 Marks) (Paper 3) Evidence Act, Limitation Act, Interpretation of Statutes, drafting and conveyancing (50 Marks) and (Paper 4) Language - General Hindi (25 Marks) and General English(25 Marks).

RPSC Jr Legal Officer Exam Date Notice

Time allotted to complete the exam is 3 hours. Passing marks will be 40% in each paper. The standard of the language paper will be that of senior secondary level.

Candidates who will qualify in the written examination as will be called for interview round, which shall carry 25 marks.

Candidates should carry their RPSC admit card along with one photo and photo ID.

RPSC had invited 156 vacancies for 145 vacancies for Jr Legal Officer Posts in non TSP regions (145 Posts), and TSP regions (11 Posts).