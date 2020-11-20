RPSC Marks 2020 for College Lecturer Posts (Sindhi) Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

RPSC Lecturer Marks 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks for the College Lecturer- Sindhi under College Education Dept on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for Lecture, Sindhi Posts can check their marks from RPSC official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the link for the marks obtained by the candidates in the College Lecturer- Sindhi under College Education Dept on its official website.

In a bid to check the marks obtained in the Interview round for the College Lecturer Posts for Sindhi subjects, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on its official website.

Candidates can check the link available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Marks 2020 for College Lecturer Posts (Sindhi)







How to Download: RPSC Marks 2020 for College Lecturer Posts (Sindhi)

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the Results Section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link "Marks for College Lecturer Exam 2014 (SINDHI)"on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth.

After submitting successfully, you will get your Marks obtained on your screen.

Candidates should download and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission had earlier invited applications for the Posts of Lecturer- Sindhi, College Education Dept. (Advt. No. 07/2014-15 Date 12-01-2015) on its official website. Commission has recently conducted the Interview for the Posts of Lecturer- Sindhi Subject.