RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 Out for State and Subordinate Services @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had released the Final Result for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download Merit List here.

RPSC RAS Final Result 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had released the Final Result for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018. All such candidates appeared in the interview round for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 can check their result available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive Examination, 2018 (TSP & Non TSP) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the interview round for Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive Examination, 2018 can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website. Commission has uploaded the Merit List on its official website.

As per the selecting process for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018, the candidates who qualified in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 were appeared in the for RPSC RAS Interview/ Personality/ Viva Voce Round.

Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination can check the RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 for State and Subordinate Services on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 for State and Subordinate Services





How to Download: RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 for State and Subordinate Services