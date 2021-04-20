RPSC RAS Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed due to Surge in COVID-19 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the Interview scheduled from 03 May to 07 May 2021 for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Earlier Commission has postponed the interview scheduled from 19 April to 30 April 2021 for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018.

All those candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services posts can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier Commission has decided to concoct the interview scheduled from 03 May to 07 May 2021. Now due to surge in the COVID-19 cases, Commission has decided to postpone the interview scheduled from 03 May to 07 May 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

