RPSC RAS Prelims 2021: Check RAS Expected Cut-Off, Previous Year Cut-Off marks, Paper Analysis & more

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was recently conducted on October 27, 2021, with lakhs of candidates appearing in the exam. Those who appeared are now waiting for the RPSC Prelims Result 2021 on the official website. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the question paper recently on its website. The candidates would have matched their answers with the unofficial Answer Key released by various institutes and can now check if they are above RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021.
RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021:
Those who appeared can check the expected Cut off here. The cut off is based on the previous year marks of the candidates and the paper difficulty level this year.
|
Category
|
Cut off 2021 (Expected)
|
General
|
75 ±5
|
SC
|
70 ±5
|
ST
|
70 ±5
|
OBC
|
80 ±5
Take a look at the Cut off marks for the Preliminary Non-TSP category in 2020 below
|
Category
|
Cut-Off 2020
|
General
|
76.06
|
OBC
|
99.33
|
SC
|
68.01
|
ST
|
73.38
Listed below is the Cut-Off marks the candidates required to qualify RAS RPSC Exam in 2018
|
Category
|
Cut Off 2018 (Official)
|
TSP (GEN)
|
GEN
|
71.14
|
WE
|
57.27
|
TSP (SC)
|
GEN
|
75.17
|
TSP (ST)
|
GEN
|
55.93
|
WE
|
48.77
Check the RPSC RAS Cut Off of 2017 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Sub Category
|
Cut-Off Marks 2018
|
Gen
|
Gen
|
78.54
|
Fem
|
68.04
|
WD
|
26.03
|
DV
|
58.45
|
TSP (GEN)
|
Gen
|
69.41
|
Fem
|
55.25
|
SC
|
Gen
|
71.69
|
Fem
|
57.99
|
WD
|
19.18
|
DV
|
47.49
|
ST
|
Gen
|
76.26
|
Fem
|
62.56
|
WD
|
20.09
|
TSP (ST)
|
Gen
|
58.45
|
Fem
|
41.1
|
OBC
|
Gen
|
94.98
|
Fem
|
78.08
|
WD
|
41.55
|
DV
|
69.41
|
SBC
|
Gen
|
80.82
|
Fem
|
56.16
RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 Paper Analysis:
This year candidates found a mixed distribution of questions but considered the paper a bit difficult than previous years. Take a look at the questions asked subjectwise below.
|Topics
|
Number of Questions
|Rajasthan History, Culture, Literature
|15
|India History
|16
|Geography of India & World
|10
|Rajasthan Geography
|13
|India Polity
|7
|Rajasthan Polity
|8
|India Economy
|4
|Rajasthan Economy
|9
|Science & Technology
|14
|Reasoning & Mental Ability
|22
|Current Affairs
|7
|Rajasthan Schemes & Policy
|5
|Rajasthan Committees & Boards
|0
|Rajasthan Misc.
|5
|India Defence
|3
|Indian (Union Govt.) Scheme
|0
|India & World Current Affairs
|12
|Total
|150
RPSC RAS Prelims 2021: How are Cut-Off Marks Calculated?
The RPSC RAS 2021 prelims cutoff is calculated out of 200 marks, main cut off is calculated from 800 marks. The prelims consist of only one paper. On the basis of RPSC RAS Prelims Cut-Off 2021, 15 times the number of vacancies candidates will be selected to appear for the RPSC RAS Mains Exam.
Thus the Cut-Off is most likely dependent on three factors which are
- Total number of vacancies
- The number of candidates appearing for the exam and
- The difficulty level of the exam
Since this year the exam is considered to be a little edgy than the previous year, we can notice a drop in the cut off expected. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Rajasthan State and Sub-Services combined competitive preliminary exam 2021 on its website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
