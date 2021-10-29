Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021: Check RAS Expected Cut-Off, Previous Year Cut-Off marks, Paper Analysis & more

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was recently conducted on October 27, 2021, in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission would soon release the RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2021 and following this, the RPSC Prelims Result would be released. Check RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021 below. 

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 18:32 IST
RPSC RAS Prelims 2021
RPSC RAS Prelims 2021

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was recently conducted on October 27, 2021, with lakhs of candidates appearing in the exam. Those who appeared are now waiting for the RPSC Prelims Result 2021 on the official website. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the question paper recently on its website. The candidates would have matched their answers with the unofficial Answer Key released by various institutes and can now check if they are above RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021. 

RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021:

Those who appeared can check the expected Cut off here. The cut off is based on the previous year marks of the candidates and the paper difficulty level this year. 

 

Category

Cut off 2021 (Expected)

General

75 ±5

SC

70 ±5

ST

70 ±5

OBC

80 ±5

 

Take a look at the Cut off marks for the Preliminary Non-TSP category in 2020 below

 

Category

Cut-Off 2020

General

76.06

OBC

99.33

SC

68.01

ST

73.38

 

Listed below is the Cut-Off marks the candidates required to qualify RAS RPSC Exam in 2018

 

Category

Cut Off 2018 (Official)

TSP (GEN)

GEN

71.14

WE

57.27

TSP (SC)

GEN

75.17

TSP (ST)

GEN

55.93

WE

48.77

Check the RPSC RAS Cut Off of 2017 in the table below:

Category

Sub Category

Cut-Off Marks 2018

Gen

Gen

78.54

Fem

68.04

WD

26.03

DV

58.45

TSP (GEN)

Gen

69.41

Fem

55.25

SC

Gen

71.69

Fem

57.99

WD

19.18

DV

47.49

ST

Gen

76.26

Fem

62.56

WD

20.09

TSP (ST)

Gen

58.45

Fem

41.1

OBC

Gen

94.98

Fem

78.08

WD

41.55

DV

69.41

SBC

Gen

80.82

Fem

56.16

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 Paper Analysis:

This year candidates found a mixed distribution of questions but considered the paper a bit difficult than previous years. Take a look at the questions asked subjectwise below.

Topics
Number of Questions
Rajasthan History, Culture, Literature 15
India History 16
Geography of India & World 10
Rajasthan Geography 13
India Polity 7
Rajasthan Polity 8
India Economy 4
Rajasthan Economy 9
Science & Technology 14
Reasoning & Mental Ability 22
Current Affairs 7
Rajasthan Schemes & Policy 5
Rajasthan Committees & Boards 0
Rajasthan Misc. 5
India Defence 3
Indian (Union Govt.) Scheme 0
India & World Current Affairs 12
Total 150

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021: How are Cut-Off Marks Calculated?

The RPSC RAS 2021 prelims cutoff is calculated out of 200 marks, main cut off is calculated from 800 marks. The prelims consist of only one paper. On the basis of RPSC RAS Prelims Cut-Off 2021, 15 times the number of vacancies candidates will be selected to appear for the RPSC RAS Mains Exam. 

Thus the Cut-Off is most likely dependent on three factors which are

  1. Total number of vacancies
  2. The number of candidates appearing for the exam and
  3. The difficulty level of the exam

Since this year the exam is considered to be a little edgy than the previous year, we can notice a drop in the cut off expected.  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Rajasthan State and Sub-Services combined competitive preliminary exam 2021 on its website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

