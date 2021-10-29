RPSC RAS Prelims 2021: Check RAS Expected Cut-Off, Previous Year Cut-Off marks, Paper Analysis & more

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was recently conducted on October 27, 2021, in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission would soon release the RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2021 and following this, the RPSC Prelims Result would be released. Check RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021 below.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was recently conducted on October 27, 2021, with lakhs of candidates appearing in the exam. Those who appeared are now waiting for the RPSC Prelims Result 2021 on the official website. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the question paper recently on its website. The candidates would have matched their answers with the unofficial Answer Key released by various institutes and can now check if they are above RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021.

RPSC RAS Expected Cut-Off 2021:

Those who appeared can check the expected Cut off here. The cut off is based on the previous year marks of the candidates and the paper difficulty level this year.

Category Cut off 2021 (Expected) General 75 ±5 SC 70 ±5 ST 70 ±5 OBC 80 ±5

Take a look at the Cut off marks for the Preliminary Non-TSP category in 2020 below

Category Cut-Off 2020 General 76.06 OBC 99.33 SC 68.01 ST 73.38

Listed below is the Cut-Off marks the candidates required to qualify RAS RPSC Exam in 2018

Category Cut Off 2018 (Official) TSP (GEN) GEN 71.14 WE 57.27 TSP (SC) GEN 75.17 TSP (ST) GEN 55.93 WE 48.77

Check the RPSC RAS Cut Off of 2017 in the table below:

Category Sub Category Cut-Off Marks 2018 Gen Gen 78.54 Fem 68.04 WD 26.03 DV 58.45 TSP (GEN) Gen 69.41 Fem 55.25 SC Gen 71.69 Fem 57.99 WD 19.18 DV 47.49 ST Gen 76.26 Fem 62.56 WD 20.09 TSP (ST) Gen 58.45 Fem 41.1 OBC Gen 94.98 Fem 78.08 WD 41.55 DV 69.41 SBC Gen 80.82 Fem 56.16

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 Paper Analysis:

This year candidates found a mixed distribution of questions but considered the paper a bit difficult than previous years. Take a look at the questions asked subjectwise below.

Topics Number of Questions Rajasthan History, Culture, Literature 15 India History 16 Geography of India & World 10 Rajasthan Geography 13 India Polity 7 Rajasthan Polity 8 India Economy 4 Rajasthan Economy 9 Science & Technology 14 Reasoning & Mental Ability 22 Current Affairs 7 Rajasthan Schemes & Policy 5 Rajasthan Committees & Boards 0 Rajasthan Misc. 5 India Defence 3 Indian (Union Govt.) Scheme 0 India & World Current Affairs 12 Total 150

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021: How are Cut-Off Marks Calculated?

The RPSC RAS 2021 prelims cutoff is calculated out of 200 marks, main cut off is calculated from 800 marks. The prelims consist of only one paper. On the basis of RPSC RAS Prelims Cut-Off 2021, 15 times the number of vacancies candidates will be selected to appear for the RPSC RAS Mains Exam.

Thus the Cut-Off is most likely dependent on three factors which are

Total number of vacancies The number of candidates appearing for the exam and The difficulty level of the exam

Since this year the exam is considered to be a little edgy than the previous year, we can notice a drop in the cut off expected. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Rajasthan State and Sub-Services combined competitive preliminary exam 2021 on its website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

