RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Date 2021 for State/Sub Services and Lecturer Posts Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov, Download PDF

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Date 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Prelims Exam date for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2021 and Lecturer Posts. Commission has decided to conduct these examination in the month of October/November 2021.

According to the short notification released on the official website, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Prelims Examination-2021 on 27/28 October 2021.

Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for Lecturer (Ayurved and Indian Medicine Dept.) - 2021 from 11 to 13 November 2021.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the details Exam Programme for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2021 and Lecturer (Ayurved and Indian Medicine Dept.) - 2021 on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep watching the official website of RPSC for latest update.

Direct Link for RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Date 2021 for State/Sub. Services and Lecturer

https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/PressNotes/826D04B7-386E-426C-A901-2DF2B1740AFE.pdf

