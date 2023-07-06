RPSC JLO Vacancy 2023 Out, Direct Link to Apply Online for 140 Junior Legal Officer, Check Eligibility

RPSC has invited online applications for the 140 Junior Legal Officer Posts on its official website. Check RPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the 140 Junior Legal Officer (JLO) posts on its official website. Out of total 140 posts, 134 are for Non-TSP and 06 are for TSP region. The registration process for these posts will start on July 10 and will conclude on August 09, 2023.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Law Graduate from any recognised university with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 10, 2023

Closing date of application: August 09, 2023





RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Legal Officer (JLO)-140

RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Name Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Vacancies 140 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application July 10, 2023 Last Date for Online Application August 09, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 21 to 40 Yrs Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Law graduate with additional eligibility from any recognised university with a three year course of proficiency degree.

Working knowledge of written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates should have an age limit as 21-40 Years. The crucial date for the calculation of the age is 1.1.2024. Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary/ Pay Scale

Grade Pay- 3600/- (Level-10)



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Gen/ BC/ EBC (CL)-Rs. 600/-

SC/ ST/ PwD/ BC/ EBC/ EWS (NCL)-Rs. 400/-

RPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF





RPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Check the eligibility from the RPSC Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Notification 2023

Step 3: Click on the apply online link and fill out the application form

Step 4: After that, upload the required documents

Step 5: Now pay fees to the link.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.