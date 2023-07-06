RPSC JLO Vacancy 2023 Out, Direct Link to Apply Online for 140 Junior Legal Officer, Check Eligibility

RPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the 140 Junior Legal Officer (JLO) posts on its official website. Out of total 140 posts, 134 are for Non-TSP and 06 are for TSP region. The registration process for these posts will start on July 10 and will conclude on August 09, 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Law Graduate from any recognised university with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 10, 2023
Closing date of application: August 09, 2023
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Junior Legal Officer (JLO)-140
RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|Post Name
|Junior Legal Officer (JLO)
|Vacancies
|140
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|July 10, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|August 09, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|21 to 40 Yrs
|Official Website
|rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Law graduate with additional eligibility from any recognised university with a three year course of proficiency degree.
Working knowledge of written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Candidates should have an age limit as 21-40 Years. The crucial date for the calculation of the age is 1.1.2024. Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary/ Pay Scale
Grade Pay- 3600/- (Level-10)
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
Gen/ BC/ EBC (CL)-Rs. 600/-
SC/ ST/ PwD/ BC/ EBC/ EWS (NCL)-Rs. 400/-
RPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF
RPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Check the eligibility from the RPSC Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Notification 2023
Step 3: Click on the apply online link and fill out the application form
Step 4: After that, upload the required documents
Step 5: Now pay fees to the link.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.