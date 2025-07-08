RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has activated the Rajasthan RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 link on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Research Assistant Exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 10, 2025 for 26 posts.

The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof. Candidates not carrying the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview

The RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025.