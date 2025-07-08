RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 link is active at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 10, 2025. Candidates must verify details. Check here for the direct download link and steps to download

Jul 8, 2025, 16:34 IST
RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025
RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025

RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has activated the Rajasthan RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 link on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Research Assistant Exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 10, 2025 for 26 posts.
The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof. Candidates not carrying the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview

The RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025.

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Name of Exam

RPSC Research Assistant Exam 2024

Number of Vacancies

26

Admit Card Release Date

July 8, 2025

Exam Date

July 10, 2025

 

RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025: Direct Download Link

Candidates can download the RPSC Research Admit Card 2025 from the official website of RPSC. The admit card contains details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, and signature, as well as examination centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025.

RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

How to Download the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025?

The RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, under the important links section, click on RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card.
  • A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as Registration Number, Password, and Captcha Code.
  • Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details
  • Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned of RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that the details are mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found, the candidate must contact the RPSC Helpline numbers. Check the list below for all the details mentioned in the RPSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2025.

  • Candidate’s Name & Photograph
  • Registration/Roll Number
  • Exam Date, Time & Shift
  • Exam Center Name & Address
  • Reporting Time (1.5 hours before exam)
  • Important Exam Day Instructions

