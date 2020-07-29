RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020 Released for Sanskrit Edu@rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Process to Download

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2018 which will be conducted from 04 to 07 August 2020 on its official website. You can download the RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020 with following the steps given here. All such candidates who have to appear for the for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2018 can download their RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020 available on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020 for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2018 and candidates can download the same from the official website of Commission.

It is noted that Commission is all set to conduct the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2018 from 04-07 August 2020 at the all the district Headquarters in the state. The exam for General Knowledge will be conducted on 04 August 2020 from 09.00 A.M to 10.30 A.M. whereas the Exam for Hindi and English will be conducted on 05 August 2020.

The Exam for Sahitya will be conducted on 06 August 2020 from 09.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon whereas exam for Vyakaran will be held on the same day from 02.00 P.M. to 05. P.M. According to the schedule, the exam for History and General Vyakaran will be conducted on 07 August 2020.

Candidates can download their School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2018 admit card from the official website of RPSC. You can download the Admit Card also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Admit Card for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018





How to Download Admit Card for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018