RPSC School Lecturer Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

RPSC School Lecturer Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Exam District Information and Admit Card for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) 2022 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the School Lecturer Exam from 15 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the School Lecturer (School Edu.) 2022 posts can download the RPSC School Lecturer Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively, RPSC School Lecturer Schedule/Admit Card 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

As per the short notice released, RPSC will be conducting the screening test for the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) 2022 from 15 to 17 November 2022. The exam will be conducted in the district headquarter of Ajmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Exam for General Studies and General Knowledge and Hindi will be held on 15 November 2022. Exam for General Grammar and English will be conducted on 16 November 2022. Exam for Literature and Vyakaran subject is scheduled on 17 November 2022. Candidates can check the details exam programme available on the official website.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above exam 04 days before the date of commencement of exam on its official website. You can download the RPSC School Lecturer Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: RPSC School Lecturer Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update